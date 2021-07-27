At 6-foot-6, former Timpanogos standout Jackson Holcombe isn’t easy to miss on the court.
Yet after his senior year, Holcombe didn’t have an offer to play at the next level.
One of the side effects of the pandemic was that players such as Holcombe didn’t have a chance in the summer of 2020 to showcase their abilities at AAU tournaments.
Even though Holcombe averaged 20.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game during the Timberwolves 2020-21 campaign, his future was still uncertain.
Holcombe took full advantage of playing AAU ball this summer and over the July 24th weekend signed a letter of intent to play for Mark Madsen at Utah Valley University.
Just in time, too … Holcombe is leaving to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Wednesday.
Holcombe was called to the Sacramento Mission (Spanish speaking) on March 31.
“That was always the plan, to sign before I left on my mission,” Holcombe said. “If I signed I couldn’t play AAU, so I’m glad it worked out this way. I wanted to play really competitive basketball until the day I left and I’m super grateful I got the chance to do that.”
Holcombe played for Utah Prospects and battled in AAU tournaments around the country — Dallas, Birmingham and Omaha — against some of the nation’s top athletes.
“I definitely think I held my own,” Holcombe said. “I usually matched up against the other team’s best wing player and guarded some of the best players in the country. It was good for my confidence and proved I could compete at a high level.”
Israel Ingle coached Holcombe at Timpanogos and took the head coaching job at Timpview this spring.
“I love that kid,” Ingle said. “Most players have offers going into their senior year and that offseason AAU recruiting is extremely important. Jackson didn’t get one of those. He didn’t have the offseason to build his name. There is kind of a log jam on college rosters and coaches weren’t sure how that was going to play out. Jackson kept working and eventually good things happened. He can get to the rim about as well as anyone I’ve ever coached.”
Holcombe eventually earned offers from Portland, Louisiana-Monroe and Utah Valley, with interest from Illinois-Chicago and Idaho State. Ingle said some major Division I teams were starting to express interest as well after Holcombe’s AAU performances this summer.
“I felt like Coach Madsen showed a lot of interest in me and recruited me hard,” Holcombe said. “I got a lot of positive feedback about him and UVU. I felt like it was the best place to continue my education and get better as a basketball player. I really like Coach Madsen’s coaching experience and his playing experience in the Pac-12 and the NBA. He’s a super positive coach and I really like that.”
Holcombe could play any guard position at the next level and can guard 1 through 4. He was particularly adept at getting to the foul line. As a senior at Timpanogos, he led the state in free throws attempted (208) and made (158), shooting at a 75% clip from the line.
“I feel like I’m pretty versatile,” Holcombe said. “I’ve pretty good handles at 6-6 and I can find my open teammates. I’m very comfortable playing guard or wing.”
Playing close to home was a big factor for him as well. The Holcombe family recently adopted a three-week old boy, Truman, and Jackson’s younger brother, Lincoln, is going into eighth grade.
“I’m going to stay at home and do the MTC for six weeks, then head out to Sacramento in the beginning of September,” Holcombe said.
In the UVU news release, Madsen said, “Jackson Holcombe is a force to be reckoned with on the court. As a first team all-state selection, his game exploded this past season. Jackson was No. 1 in the state of Utah in total made free throws and No. 24 in the nation in made free throws. I love players who attack the rim and draw fouls.
“At 6-foot-6, 200 pounds, he played point guard at Timpanogos High School while putting up excellent assist numbers under the mentorship of his high school coach Izzy Ingle. Jackson has the height and the vision to see over the top of defenses. He can knock down the three or dunk at the rim. Jackson Holcombe is the Swiss army knife of basketball. His versatility allows him to contribute to the team in a vast number of ways. I could not be more excited to welcome Jackson Holcombe and his family to UVU.”