Utah Valley University men's basketball coach Mark Madsen has announced that Hargrave Military Academy and Norfolk Collegiate standout Jordan Battle has signed a national letter of intent to play for the Wolverines this upcoming season.
"Jordan Battle is a tremendous talent who impacts winning every time he steps on the court," said Madsen. "Jordan can shoot the three, dunk on people in traffic and he attacks the basket with ferocity and control. Jordan can play multiple positions from being a play-making point guard to all the way down to the small forward position if needed. One of the things I appreciate most about Jordan is how he does the little things which impact winning. Earlier this season against Oak Hill Academy, Jordan had 16 rebounds which to me speaks volumes about doing whatever is needed to help the team win. I am honored to welcome Jordan Battle and his family to the Utah Valley family."
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound guard played this last season at Hargrave Military Academy where he averaged 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
Battle, from Chesapeake, Virginia, also prepped at Norfolk Collegiate where he averaged 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 2.9 steals per game during his senior season (2019-20) to lead the Mighty Oaks to the VISAA Division II state title game in Virginia. Battle broke Norfolk's career scoring record, amassing over 2,800 points during his time at the school. He also broke the school's single season points record with 998 points during the 2019-20 season. He also broke the school's single game scoring record that had stood since 1976 with 44 points in a win over Veritas Collegiate. He earned first team all-state and Tidewater Conference Player of the Year honors.
Battle will be eligible to play for the Wolverines during the upcoming 2021-22 season.