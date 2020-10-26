The Western Athletic Conference announced its 2020-21 men's basketball conference schedule on Monday.
This season's format will include back-to-back games against each opponent at a single site. Utah Valley will open its WAC schedule at home against California Baptist on Friday, Jan. 8. With the new back-to-back schedule format, UVU will also host CBU on Saturday, Jan. 9.
Other conference home games for the Wolverines include WAC newcomers Tarleton State (Jan. 29/Jan. 30) and Dixie State (Feb. 12/Feb. 13), along with UT Rio Grande Valley (Feb. 26/Feb. 27). UVU will head out on the road for games at Seattle U (Jan. 15/Jan. 16), at Chicago State (Feb. 5/Feb. 6), at New Mexico State (Feb. 19/Feb. 20), and at Grand Canyon (March 5/March 6).
The WAC Tournament will take place March 11-13 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Head Coach Mark Madsen returns two letterwinners from last season's team, including Trey Woodbury and JJ Overton. Woodbury played in 30 games and made 16 starts. He averaged 7.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Overton also averaged 7.2 points per game, along with 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 29 games.
The Wolverines welcome 16 newcomers to this year's squad, including several Division I transfers in Fardaws Airmaq (Mercer), Evan Cole (Georgia Tech), Blaze Nield (BYU), Tim Fuller (Weber State), Colby Leifson (BYU), and Jordan Brinson (UAB). UVU's junior college transfers include Le'Tre Darthard (McCook CC), Jaden McClanahan (Independence CC), Asa McCord (Salt Lake CC), Trey Farrer (Snow College), and Cade Whicker (Willamette).
UVU has already announced two non-conference games, including the season opener at Stanford on Nov. 25 and its game against crosstown rival BYU in Provo on Nov. 28. The remainder of the non-league schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.