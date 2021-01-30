Trey Woodbury scored 13 points and Fardaws Aimaq pulled down 16 rebounds to lead Utah Valley in a 70-62 setback to Tarleton on Saturday night at the UCCU Center.
Utah Valley falls to 6-7 overall and 4-1 in WAC play, while Tarleton improves to 4-8 overall and 1-5 in league play.
Tarleton jumped out to a 12-5 lead through the first five minutes of the game and was able to push its lead to as many as 12 points, 25-13, with 7:45 to go in the first. The Wolverines then scored 11 of the next 17 points to cut the Texans' lead to single digits, 31-24, at the break.
Blaze Nield hit a pair of threes to open the second half to spark a 10-4 UVU run to open the second half as the Wolverines cut the TSU lead to just one point, 35-34, with 17 minutes to play. Tarleton built its lead back up to seven points, 49-42, with 9:44 remaining and then eventually to nine points, 59-50, with five minutes to play. Evan Cole knocked down a three to cut it to six points, 59-53, but the Texans came right back with four unanswered points to extend the lead to double digits, 63-53, with 3:18 to go. Tarleton held on to the lead the rest of the way to secure their first-ever WAC win.
Along with his team-high 13 points, Woodbury dished out five assists in his 28 minutes of play. Aimaq and Nield each scored nine points, while Cole and Jamison Overton had eight apiece. Aimaq also had a season-high five blocks, while Nield tallied four assists.
Utah Valley shots 43 percent from the field compared to Tarleton's 45 percent clip. The Texans shot 56 percent from beyond the arc, knocking down nine threes. The Wolverines outrebounded Tarleton 34-29.
Montre Gipson led Tarleton with 24 points on 5 of 11 shooting, including 4 threes. He also was a perfect 10 of 10 at the free throw line.
Utah Valley continues WAC play at home against WAC newcomer and in-state foe Dixie State on Friday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. The games will be broadcast live on the WAC Digital Network and on the GoUVU YouTube channel.