Kentucky still hasn’t lost back-to-back non-conference games at home since 1989.
But Utah Valley came close to making it happen.
The Wolverines were within one point, 68-67, with 3:26 to play in Lexington on Monday and the home fans at Rupp Arena were getting nervous. But UVU went more than two minutes without scoring and No. 9 Kentucky pulled away for an 82-74 victory.
Last week, the Wildcats (2-1) were ranked No. 1 but lost to Evansville at Rupp Arena.
T.J. Washington scored 22 points for Utah Valley, including five 3-point baskets, and added five assists and five rebounds. Travis Woodbury added 17 points.
Ashton Hagens paced Kentucky with 26 points, including a perfect 12 of 12 from the foul line. Nick Richards added 21 and Tyrese Maxey 21.
Utah Valley finished 11 of 31 from the 3-point line while Kentucky was just 1 for 12. But the Wildcats outscored the Wolverines by 20 points at the free throw line.
Utah Valley hung around in the first half and trailed by eight, 35-27, at the break. The Kentucky lead reached 16, 44-28, with 17 minutes remaining but the Wolverines mounted a charge behind Washington. The senior guard made three straight 3-pointers to cut the Wildcats lead to seven, 54-47, with 11:13 to play. J.J. Overton scored inside to trim the deficit to two, 60-58 with 6:45 to play and Washington’s fourth 3-pointer made the score 68-67. But Kentucky got a key tip-in from Richards and made enough free throws at the end to secure the victory.
Utah Valley (3-2) hosts Lamar at the UCCU Center on Thursday.