Utah Valley head coach Mark Madsen announced on Monday that former UVU standout Ronnie Price, who enjoyed a 13-year NBA career, will join the men’s basketball staff as its Director of Player Development.
“Ronnie Price is a tremendous leader who will have a huge impact on the UVU men’s basketball program,” said Madsen. “I got to know Ronnie playing summer pickup basketball in 2004 at UVU. At that time, I was blown away not only with his basketball skill, but with who he is as a person. Ronnie later joined the Lakers and his knowledge of the game stood head and shoulders above the rest. Ronnie is going to have a huge impact here. I feel incredibly excited that he is joining the UVU staff.”
Price, a UVU Hall of Famer, played three seasons with the Wolverines from 2002-05 under head coach Dick Hunsaker. His first season in Orem was UVU’s last season as a junior college. He averaged 24.3 points per game during his senior season, which ranked third in the NCAA in scoring. He was voted All-District 8 team by the United State Basketball Writers Association and was also named the NCAA Division I Independent Player of the Year.
Over his three seasons at Utah Valley, Price averaged 19.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 89 games. In his last two years, which count in UVU’s NCAA record books, he ranks first in career scoring (22.2) and second in points scored (1,245).
Following his career at Utah Valley, Price signed with the Sacramento Kings, becoming the first player to go directly from Utah Valley to the NBA. He played 12 seasons in the NBA from 2005-2017 with six teams, including the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trailblazers, Orlando Magic, and the Los Angeles Lakers.