As the shocking news of the death of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter crash spread Sunday afternoon, reactions came pouring in.
One of those reactions was from UVU head men's basketball coach Mark Madsen, who was a teammate of Bryants on the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Warmest thoughts and prayers with Vanessa and daughters Natalia, Bianka, & Capri," Madsen tweeted from his @madsen_mark account. "Deepest condolences. Kobe treated me like a brother. He demanded the best. He taught how to overcome anything no matter the adversity. Your legacy lives 4ever. I love you dear friend. Rest in peace."
Warmest thoughts and prayers with Vanessa and daughters Natalia, Bianka, & Capri. Deepest condolences. Kobe treated me like a brother. He demanded the best. He taught how to overcome anything no matter the adversity. Your legacy lives 4ever. I love you dear friend. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/EHFUg1705f— Mark Madsen (@madsen_mark) January 26, 2020
According to a report from the Associated Press, "NBA legend Kobe Bryant and four others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday.
"The chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities confirmed that five people died, with no survivors. Bryant, an all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was among the victims, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
"Authorities were investigating the cause of the crash. A news conference was planned for Sunday afternoon."
Bryant won five NBA championships with the Lakers while also being an 18-time All-Star, 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, 12-time member of the All-Defensive team and the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2008.