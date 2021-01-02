OGDEN – Jamison Overton scored a game-high 19 points and Fardaws Aimaq recorded an 18-point, 20-rebound double-double to lead Utah Valley in a 70-62 loss at in-state rival Weber State on Saturday afternoon at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
Utah Valley falls to 2-5 overall on the season with the loss, while Weber State improves to 4-3 on the year.
Utah Valley and Weber State played through 12 lead changes and 10 ties during the first half with neither team leading by any more than three points. Aimaq had a double-double at the half with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
With UVU leading 34-33 just four minutes into the second half, Weber State went on a 7-2 run to take a 40-36 advantage with 13:26 to play. Jaden McClanahan then knocked down a three to cut it to just one point, 40-39. The Wildcats then used a 9-4 push the lead to five points, 49-43, with eight minutes to go. McClanahan hit another three and Aimaq knocked down a pair of free throws to stop the run and cut the lead to just one point, 49-48, with 7:06 remaining. Overton then cut down the lane and put in a layup to give UVU its first lead of the half, 50-49, with 6:45 to go. Leading by one, 56-55, with 3:24 to go, Weber State scored seven unanswered points to take a 63-55 lead with 1:08 remaining. The lead was enough for WSU to hold on for the 70-62 win.
Overton knocked down 7 of 17 shots from the field and connected on 5 of 8 free throws for his 19 points. He also had two rebounds and a pair of assists. Aimaq scored his 18 points on 7 of 14 shooting and four made free throws. Aimaq's 20 rebounds ties his own school record he set against Wyoming on Dec. 12. Aimaq leads the nation in rebounding at 15.2 boards a game.
McClanahan finished in double figures with 10 points, hitting 4 of 6 shots from the floor, including 2 of 3 from long range.
UVU shot 41.1 percent as a team compared to Weber State's 42.3 percent mark. UVU outrebounded the Wildcats 36-31 on the day.
Seikou Sishoho Jawara led Weber State with 14 points.
Utah Valley is now set to open Western Athletic Conference play at the UCCU Center on Jan. 8 against California Baptist. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.