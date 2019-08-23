OREM—Head coach Mark Madsen has announced the hiring of Jarred Jackson as an assistant coach on his men's basketball staff at Utah Valley. Jackson comes to UVU after working as the director of operations at UT Arlington last season.
"Jarred Jackson has brought a winning culture everywhere he's worked and was a key contributor to the recent success of Texas Tech and UT Arlington," said Madsen. "Jarred's on-court player development work is exceptional and helped develop two NBA lottery picks while at Texas Tech. Jarred brings an advanced understanding of the game, and in particular cutting edge defensive systems. As a team, we have already drilled, implemented, and adopted portions of his defensive philosophies. Jarred is unique in his ability to build strong relationships with players. I could not be more pleased to Welcome Jarred and his family to the UVU family."
Jackson was a graduate assistant at Texas Tech University during the 2017-18 season, helping the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament's Elite 8. He joined the Lander University men's basketball staff as an assistant coach in 2015 and helped the Bearcats to a Peach Belt Conference title and an NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time in nine years.
Prior to Lander, Jackson served as the boys' basketball associate head coach and head junior varsity coach at West High School under Mike Matheson. His team reached the playoffs in two of his three seasons at WHS. During his tenure at WHS, Jackson coached, developed, and mentored six All-Region performers.
A two-time All-PBC player during his career at Lander, Jackson scored 1,388 points and made 319 free throws and 214 three-pointers. A three-time team captain, Jackson led the Bearcats to the 2006-07 PBC Tournament championship and a berth to the NCAA Tournament. He was named PBC Player of the Week three times and was named Lander's Most Valuable Player for three straight seasons.
Jackson earned a bachelor's degree in sociology with a minor in African-American studies from Lander University in 2007. He went on to earn his master's degree in sports management/administration from Liberty University. He also earned an associates degree in logistics, material and supply chain management from the Community College of the Air Force.
He is married to former TyJha Corbin of Columbia, South Carolina. The couple has one son, Jace.