Utah Valley University head coach Mark Madsen has released the 2019-20 men's basketball schedule, which features a matchup against national power Kentucky and regional games against Colorado State, Long Beach State, Wyoming, and Weber State.
"We are playing a fantastic schedule this coming year," said Madsen. "As a program, one of our priorities is to play against top competition each year. In November, we fly to Lexington for a game against Kentucky, which will be a great test. We will not shy away from traveling with additional road games at UAB, Colorado State, and Wyoming. On a local level, we are excited to play Weber State at home and Southern Utah on the road as we hope to add to the rich basketball tradition in the state of Utah."
The schedule includes games against 10 teams that went to a national postseason tournament last season, including three teams that earned a spot in last year's NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines may be putting more sky miles then any other team in the country as UVU will tally roughly 20,148 miles through the air this season.
Utah Valley will open the season against Westminster on Nov. 5 at the UCCU Center, where the team holds an impressive 27-2 record over the past two seasons. UVU has won six-straight games in Orem dating back to last season. The six-game win streak at the UCCU Center is tied for the 14th-longest home win streak in the nation. UVU held the nation's 34th-ranked home court advantage in the nation last season according to KenPom.
The team will then play seven of its next 10 games on the road, starting with a matchup in the Mile High City against Denver on Nov. 9. UVU will then host Ottawa on Nov. 12 before traveling to participate in the BBN Showcase with games at UAB on Nov. 12 and at Kentucky on Nov. 15.
Utah Valley will return to home to face Southland Conference foe Lamar on Nov. 21. The Wolverines will then head back out on the road to take on 2019 NCAA Tournament team North Dakota State on Nov. 23. NDSU picked up an NCAA Tournament win last season in the NCAA First Four before losing to Duke in the NCAA Tournament First Round. UVU will also travel to Emmitsburg, Maryland to play Mount Saint Mary's on Nov. 26. The team continues road play at Mountain West Conference team Colorado State on Dec. 1 in Fort Collins.
The Wolverines will host in-state rival Weber State on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the UCCU Center. Utah Valley holds a two-game win streak over the Wildcats and picked up a first-ever road victory against the Wildcats last season in Ogden. UVU will then continue in-state play as the team travels south on I-15 to play Southern Utah on Dec. 7.
Following the trip to Cedar City, UVU will return to the UCCU Center to host Big Sky foe Northern Arizona on Dec. 14. The Wolverines will play two of their final three non-conference games on the road with contests at Wyoming on Dec. 18 and at Long Beach State on Dec. 21. UVU will wrap up non-league play at home against Antelope Valley on Dec. 28.
Utah Valley's 16-game WAC schedule begins on Jan. 2 at Chicago State. UVU's WAC schedule will include home-and-home matchups against all eight conference opponents, including California Baptist, Grand Canyon, Chicago State, Kansas City, CSU Bakersfield, UT Rio Grande Valley, Seattle U, and 2019 WAC Tournament champion and NCAA Tournament participant New Mexico State. The WAC Tournament will take place March 11-14 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UVU fans will get their first look at this year's team at Utah Valley's Midnight Madness event, which will take place in October at a date to be announced shortly. Season ticket and single game ticket information will also be announced soon.