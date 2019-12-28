Brandon Averette scored a game-high 19 points and TJ Washington added 16 more to lead Utah Valley to an 80-65 win over Antelope Valley on Saturday afternoon at the UCCU Center.
The win wraps up non-conference play for the Wolverines. Utah Valley (6-9) now begins WAC play on Thursday at Chicago State.
Utah Valley got off to a quick start, outscoring Antelope Valley 14-2 over the first three minutes of the game. The two teams then played even over the next 12 minutes as UVU hung on to a 37-25 lead with 4:18 to play in the first half. UVU then outscored the Pioneers 6-4 over the final 3:30 to take a 43-29 lead into the break.
The Wolverines opened the second half by knocking down their first five shots through the first 4:30 of the second half to take a 58-39 advantage. Antelope Valley countered with a 12-4 run to cut the UVU lead to a 62-51 advantage. The Wolverines then scored six unanswered points to jump out to a 68-51 lead with seven minutes to play. UVU outscored the Pioneers the rest of the way to hold on to an 80-65 win.
Averette scored his 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including a 4-of-4 mark from the free throw line. He also dished out four assists and pulled down a pair of rebounds. Washington scored his 16 points on 4-of-8 shots from the field, including a pair of threes. He also had four assists and three rebounds.
Isaiah White and Casdon Jardine were also in double figures with 15 and 14 points, respectively. White led the Wolverines with nine rebounds.
As a team, UVU shot 51 percent from the field while holding Antelope Valley to a 38 percent clip. The Wolverines, who rank second in the nation in blocks had four swats on the day.
Utah Valley now opens WAC play on the road next week as the team travels to the Midwest to take on Chicago State on Thursday and Kansas City on Saturday. UVU's next home game will be Jan. 16 against New Mexico State.
Utah Valley women 99, Ottawa (Ariz.) 50
Josie Williams scored a career-high 20 points and Megan Jensen added a career-high 13 to lead Utah Valley to a win on Saturday afternoon at the UCCU Center. The win wraps up non-conference play for the Wolverines who head into Western Athletic Conference play next week.
Utah Valley jumped out to an 8-2 lead through the first three minutes of the game. Ottawa would cut the UVU lead to just five points, 13-8, with 6:24 to go in the first period. UVU then responded with a 12-3 run over the final 6:09 of the first quarter to take a 25-11 advantage.
The Wolverines extended their lead to a 30-16 advantage two minutes into the second quarter. Williams' and-one in the paint sparked a 15-3 UVU run over the next four minutes to jump out to a 26-point lead, 45-19, with 2:25 remaining in the half. Ottawa responded with four three-pointers over the final 2:25 to cut the UVU lead to 18 points, 49-31.
The two teams went back and forth through the first 5:28 of the third quarter, playing to a 60-42 UVU lead. Madison Grange knocked down a three at the 3:23 mark to help spark a 12-0 UVU run over the final minutes of the third quarter to give the Wolverines a 72-42 lead.
UVU shutout Ottawa over the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, going on a 10-0 run to extend its lead to 40 points, 82-42, with 7:36 to play. The Wolverines continued to extend their lead the rest of the way to secure a 99-50 win.
Williams scored her career-high 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting,, including a perfect 2-of-2 mark at the free throw line. She also pulled down six rebounds to go along with two steals and a block. Jensen tallied her career-high 13 points on a 4-of-9 clip from the field, including a 5-of-6 mark from the charity stripe. She also recorded eight rebounds with two assists and a block.
Jordan Holland scored 12 points, while Nehaa Sohail and Grange were also in double digits with 11 points apiece Sohail's 11 points is a career high. Keana Delos Santos pulled down a career-high nine rebounds with six points and three assists.
As a team, UVU shot 49 percent from the field while limiting Ottawa to a 32 percent mark. The Wolverines outrebounded Ottawa 53-25 and outscored the Spirit 50-6 in the paint.
Utah Valley now starts WAC play as the Wolverines host Chicago State on Thursday and Kansas City on Saturday. Thursday's game against CSU will tip-off at 6 p.m., while Saturday's game against the 'Roos will begin at 2 p.m.