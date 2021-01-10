Fardaws Aimaq recorded a 23-point, 16-rebound double-double and Evan Cole added a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead Utah Valley to an 81-77 win over California Baptist on Saturday night at the UCCU Center.
The Wolverines pounded the Lancers 77-50 on Friday.
Leading by two points on Saturday, 79-77, with eight second to go, Aimaq knocked down a pair of free throws to help secure the game as Utah Valley (4-5) completed the two-game sweep over CBU (3-4, 0-2) on back-to-back nights and improve to 2-0 in WAC play.
The last time Utah Valley had two players recorded a double-double in the same game was on Jan. 7, 2017 when Brandon Randolph (18 points/10 rebounds) and Isaac Neilson (14 points/16 rebounds) each had them.
After falling behind 12-6 through the first five minutes of the game, Overton threw down a dunk that sparked a 13-3 UVU run capped by a Blaze Nield three over the next 4:21 to give the Wolverines a 19-15 lead with 10:46 to go in the first. CBU outscored the UVU 18-15 the remainder of the half as the two teams went into the break tied at 30-30.
California Baptist opened the second half with seven unanswered points to jump out to a 37-30 lead, but Evan Cole responded with back-to-back threes and Overton converted a fast break layup to cut the CBU lead just one point, 39-38. The Wolverines then took the lead as Trey Woodbury made a driving layup, was fouled, and converted on the free throw to give UVU the 41-39 lead with 16:16 to play.
The two teams played to a 53-53 tie before Woodbury knocked down a jumper and Le'Tre Darthard hit a three to start a 10-2 run to give UVU a 63-55 lead with 8:24 remaining. The Wolverines got up by as many as eight points late in the half and held on to a 77-74 lead with 47 seconds to play. Aimaq then knocked down a pair of free throws to give UVU a 79-74 advantage. CBU's Elijah Thomas then put in a dunk to cut it back to three points, 79-76, with 40 seconds to go. The Lancers made a stop on the other end and then connected on one of two free throws with nine seconds to play to get to within two points, 79-77. The Lancers fouled Aimaq, who knocked down a pair of free throws with eight seconds to play to secure the Wolverines an 81-77 win.
Aimaq scored his 23 points on 8 of 12 shots from the field and a 7 of 8 clip from the free throw line. He also had three blocks with two assists and a steal. Cole scored his 14 points on 5 of 11 shooting, including a perfect 2 of 2 mark from beyond the arc and a perfect 2 of 2 clip from the free throw line.
Woodbury and Overton were also in double figures with 15 points apiece. Woodbury also had four rebounds and a pair of assists, while Overton dished out five helpers with four blocks and a steal. Darthard finished with eight points, while Nield had six.
As a team, the Wolverines shot an impressive 53.8 percent from the field while limiting the Lancers to a 40 percent mark. UVU also connected on a season-best 8 of 13 shots from long range for a 61.5 percent clip. The Wolverines outrebounded CBU, 39-31.
Utah Valley now travels to the Emerald City for back-to-back games against Seattle U, Jan. 15-16, at the Redhawk Center.