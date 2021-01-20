Utah Valley University and St. John's University have agreed to a men's basketball game to be played on Saturday, Jan. 23 at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, N.Y. The game will tip-off at 4 p.m. ET (2 p.m. MT) and will be broadcast live on FS1.
The game will mark the first time that Utah Valley (5-5, 3-0 WAC) and St. John's (8-7, 3-6 BIG EAST) have met on the basketball hardwood. The Red Storm is coached by Mike Anderson who is in his second season with the program after successful stops as the head coach at Missouri and Arkansas.
St. John's has won two of its last three games, including a 74-70 win at No. 23 Connecticut on Jan. 18. UVU and the Red Storm have one opponent in common this season in BYU with St. John's falling 74-68 to the Cougars on a neutral site in Connecticut on Dec. 2.
Utah Valley will return to WAC play on Jan. 29 against league newcomer Tarleton State at the UCCU Center.