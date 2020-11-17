Utah Valley University and the U.S. Air Force Academy have agreed to a men’s basketball game to be played at Clune Arena in USAF Academy, Colorado. The game will be played on Dec. 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. (MT).
The game will mark the first time that Utah Valley and Air Force have met on the basketball hardwood. It will be the second opponent on this year’s schedule from the Mountain West Conference as UVU also plays MWC foe Wyoming on Dec. 12 at the UCCU Center.
Along with its game at Air Force, UVU has non-conference games scheduled this season against Stanford, BYU, Westminster, Southern Utah, Wyoming, Utah, Idaho State, and San Diego Christian.
Utah Valley will open the season at Stanford on Nov. 25. UVU’s first home game will be Dec. 2 against Westminster.