OREM — Utah Valley University men’s basketball coach Mark Madsen has announced that Snow College freshman Trey Farrer will transfer to UVU and play for the Wolverines.
“Trey is 6-foot-9 and the ultimate finisher,” said Madsen. “Opposing teams did everything they could to limit him and yet Trey consistently scored in many ways — from the post to outside shots. One conference game he went a perfect 14 for 14, not missing a single shot. When I first watched Trey in person, his motor really stood out. He’s got a V-8 engine always ready to do hard work. Trey’s footwork is years ahead of his experience level. Trey is a top student and will fit perfectly into the UVU family. I’m excited to welcome him as a Wolverine.”
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound power forward/center spent the 2019-20 season at Snow College where he played in 32 games, averaging 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.6 blocks per game. He shot an impressive 54.4% from the field, knocking down 160 of 294 shots and helped his team to a second place showing at the Region 18 tournament. He was an All-American honorable mention and was named First Team All-Scenic West Conference. He also earned a SWAC Player of the Week nod last season for the Badgers.
Farrer prepped at Pine View High School in St. George. He averaged 20.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game during his senior season. He won a state title in 2015 and earned First Team All-State and Academic All-State honors. He earned the region 9 scoring title and won the Male Pursuit of Excellence Award.
The St. George native will play for the Wolverines this next season and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.