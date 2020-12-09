Sometimes excellent defense in a college basketball game gets trumped by excellent — or somewhat lucky — offense.
That’s what happened to the UVU men’s basketball team Wednesday night on the first possession of the game against Southern Utah at the UCCU Center in Orem.
The Wolverines stymied the Thunderbirds for the entire 30-second shot clock, forcing SUU guard Tevian Jones to fire up an off-balance 3-pointer while fading to his right.
The ball hit the backboard and ricocheted in, giving the Thunderbirds a lead they would never relinquish. SUU held off every UVU run, eventually securing the 81-71 victory.
“We battled back in this game but we weren’t able to execute the things we need to execute down the stretch,” Wolverine head coach Mark Madsen said in the postgame teleconference. “We need to be coming up with key rebounds and get stops defensively. Southern Utah would come up with some offensive rebounds and they were able to convert on those. I told the guys we have to do the little things every single night. When we do, this is going to be a special team.”
He said that although that first possession had a disappointing outcome, he needs his guys to not let moments like that phase them.
“I saw it bank in and I said to myself, ‘You got to be kidding me,’” Madsen said. “But that happens in basketball. People bank in 3-pointers. People bank in free throws. What I told our team today at shootaround is that we have to be so good that it doesn’t matter if somebody makes a three or it doesn’t matter if a call is made that we disagree with. We have to be so good that it takes that margin of error out so that we can survive multiple situations like that.”
The shot turned out to be indicative of the type of night Jones would end up having for the Thunderbirds. He ended up with 33 points on 10-of-23 shooting, including five 3-pointers, to lead the way for the visitors.
SUU also got 19 points from former Westlake star, Maizen Fausett.
Although UVU fell behind by double digits in the first half, the Wolverines rallied with a nice push that started at the end of the first half and stretched into the early part of the second.
“I think our defense picked up,” Madsen said. “Our defense has to be better. Our collective defense was not good enough. Jones found his way into the lane and found open 3-pointers. Our individual and team defense has to be much, much better.”
The home team got to within one point on a couple of occasions but SUU answered with some big plays of its own to hold on to the lead.
UVU ended up getting 20 points and 15 rebounds from center Fardaws Aimaq, while guard Jordan Brinson added 18 points and guard Trey Woodbury added 15 points.
The Wolverines also got to see forward Evan Cole for the first time in 2020 as he ended up with six points and some defensive energy.
“He had a severe case of COVID-19.” Madsen said “It was not a mild case. It was a severe case. He was on a minute restriction, since he has not been able to practice. He hasn’t had the chance to get in there and experience some of the high level physicality yet but I was proud of Evan Cole. He went in there with great energy.”
UVU (2-2) now turns its attention to preparing to host Wyoming. The Wolverines will play the Cowboys at the UCCU Center in Orem at 2 p.m. on Saturday.