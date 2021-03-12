You could forgive the UVU men's basketball team if it felt like the start of Friday night's WAC semifinal game against New Mexico State at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas was their worst nightmare come true.
The Wolverines gave up five quick points, then didn't score their first field goal until nearly seven-and-a-half minutes of game time had elapsed as the Aggies started the contest on a 15-2 run.
It was a deficit that proved to be too much to overcome, although UVU gave everything it had as it repeatedly tried to rally. In the end, however, it was New Mexico State that earned the spot in Saturday's WAC Championship with the 78-62 win.
"We have to be so strong and so good that we can weather any storm," Wolverine head coach Mark Madsen said. "We had some defensive mistakes out there but New Mexico State also made some great plays. Our job as coaches, our job as players, is to have a bar of excellence that is a very high bar. There at the start of the game, we weren't good enough. Collectively, we weren't good enough. There was a period of the second half where we weren't good enough. And so we were not able to put ourselves in a position to win."
UVU junior guard Trey Woodbury said that the beginning of the game set the tone, which was unfortunate for the Wolverines.
"We just got off to a slow start," Woodbury said. "That's what hurt us. We kept chipping away at it but just that initial lead that they got, we couldn't come back from that. I know we got it down to four at one point but then they kind of kicked it back up to like 10. It was really just the initial star that hurt us the most."
Woodbury had a phenomenal game, scoring a career-high 34 points including tying a WAC tournament record by making 15-of-16 free throws.
The rest of the team, however, struggled offensively. Senior guard Jamison Overton tacked on 11 points but no other player had more than seven.
"The effort was there," Madsen said. "We had some shots rim out, some shots that we normally make. We just didn't have as many clean shots just that we knocked down."
After falling behind quickly, UVU made a push late in the first half and got to within four at 26-22 — only to see New Mexico State head to the locker room after putting together a 6-1 run.
The Aggies then extended the advantage after the break and went up by 20 points before the Wolverines found a way to put together a run and narrow the gap.
UVU got the NMSU lead to 62-53 with four minutes left in the game and appeared to have some momentum.
A disputed foul call, however, resulted in a Wolverine technical foul. The Aggies made all four foul shots and never looked back.
"It's just a backbreaker when you're making the run, especially the technical foul," Woodbury said. "That hurt us a lot. We were building momentum. That point in the game was definitely a backbreaker for us and could have been a momentum shift if it would have went otherwise."
It was devastating to UVU's hopes of a comeback but Madsen was glad his athletes didn't let it drag them down.
"Basketball is a game of momentum," Madsen said. "At times we had it and, in that particular instance, New Mexico State had it. But we still fought until the very end and that's where I'm proud of our guys. I'm proud of how hard they played and I'm proud of the character in the locker room."
The loss brings the 2020-21 season to a close for the Wolverines. It was a year that UVU had a lot to be proud of but one where once again they weren't able to achieve all their goals.
"I wish there was another game that we could go out and prove ourselves," Madsen said. "It's a tough way to end."