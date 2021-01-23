When the UVU men's basketball program announced Wednesday that it was traveling to New York for a game against St. John's just three days later, the Wolverines knew they were facing a daunting task.
It's not easy to travel 2,000 miles with limited preparation to take on an opponent who aggressively attacks at both ends of the court.
But UVU was willing to take on that challenge, even though it ended in defeat.
"I think it's very important to stay sharp and to play against great competition," Wolverine head coach Mark Madsen said after his team fell to the Red Storm, 96-78. "I didn't want to have a 10-to-14 day layoff before our next conference opponent. Give a lot of credit to St John's. They came out here and they played a good ball game."
He explained that he chose to set up the game because of some of his own experiences as a player. He specifically referenced playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs in 2001.
"We didn't lose a playoff game, so we had a two-week stretch waiting for the NBA championship series while Philadelphia was playing every other night," Madsen said. "They played and won the Eastern Conference Finals, then two days later they were in LA. We hadn't played for two-and-a-half weeks. They came in and they beat us. That experience just has always impacted me."
He said UVU started preparing for St. John's on Tuesday when the talks started, then they got the word on Wednesday the game was going to be played and they were on the plane to New York on Thursday.
"We were still able to get a lot of prep in be we were not able to execute," Madsen said. "We were able to break the press most of the time but then we were sped up when we got into the half court. That's what St John's does. That's their identity. Every team knows what they do and they did it to us tonight."
He said he saw some good things with how his squad performed, even though things didn't go their way.
UVU started the game well but it was that two-minute stretch late in the first half that allowed the Red Storm to create some separation.
UVU got a layup from forward Evan Cole with just over five minutes before the break to give the Wolverines a 28-27 advantage.
The next two minutes of game action, however, belonged to St. John's. The Red Storm made four free throws and knocked down two 3-pointers to flip the script and build a 37-28 lead.
"We played in a pretty sound fashion for the first 12 to 16 minutes of the game," Madsen said. "St. John's went on a run in the last five or six minutes of the first half. With the run, they created some turnovers and they made some big shots. We weren't able to really make it a game after that. We battled in the in the second half and we whittled their lead down to I think about eight or nine points, but then they extended it from there and they ended up winning by 18."
The Wolverines ended up trailing 45-34 at halftime and then simply couldn't slow the up-tempo St. John's attack in the second half as the Red Storm pulled away.
The home team shot 36 of 76 from the floor (47.4%), and even when the Red Storm did miss they snagged 13 offensive rebounds for 13 second-chance points.
UVU struggled against the pressure defense of St. John's, turning the ball over 22 times while the Red Storm only had four turnovers.
"You're not going to win many games with 22 turnovers," Madsen said. "We have to improve in that category and we will. They had 12 or 13 steals, so we have to be stronger with the ball."
The remainder of the season for the Wolverines also may have been impacted as sophomore center Fardaws Aimaq went to the floor clutching his ankle in the second half and had to be helped to the bench.
"It's looking like a sprained ankle right now," Madsen said. "We'll do some additional checks on it to make sure that's what it is and then we'll start the rehab process right away. Hopefully he'll be able to play soon."
The other hope for UVU is that facing St. John's will help the Wolverines prepare for another pressure opponent as they get back to WAC action and host Tarleton State on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.
"Tarleton does a phenomenal job of pressuring the basketball," Madsen said. "They deny a lot of passes and they send random double teams. The style of play that Tarleton really embraces is very similar to the style play that St John's has. I think this experience will help us in our preparation, building towards next weekend."
The first of the two-game series is scheduled to tip off at the UCCU Center in Orem at 6 p.m. on Friday.