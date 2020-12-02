UVU men's basketball forced to make plays late in win over Westminster

When the UVU men’s basketball team pushed its lead to 20 points early in the second half against visiting Division-II foe Westminster, it looked like the Wolverines would be headed for their third straight game with no drama coming down the stretch.
But the Griffins had other ideas, putting together a big rally to cut UVU’s lead to just five points and had the ball with under five minutes to play.
The Wolverines didn’t fold under the onslaught, however, and gained some experience in making plays in crunch time on their way to the 79-71 win at the UCCU Center in Orem.
“Give Westminster credit,” UVU head coach Mark Madsen said in the post-game teleconference. “Westminster battled and battled and battled and made it a very close game. I told our guys it was a story of two halves. We went to the locker room with a 17-point lead. Where we need to grow as a team is that when we have those types of leads, we have to extend them. Instead we had miscommunications collectively, we did not shoot the ball well from the free throw line and on the defensive end we did not have enough resistance against their best players. That’s on me. We have to get better.”
He said that this Wolverine squad has to develop the mental toughness to come through when things get tight.
“When the game gets close, we have to make the plays to get that separation,” Madsen said. “I think it is valuable (to get that experience early in the season).”
He lauded what sophomore guard Le’tre Darthard did with a couple of big shots and some good defense, as well as the playmaking of junior guard Trey Woodbury.
“I was proud of our guys that when the game did get close, our guys were able to step up and make plays,” Madsen said. “That’s good and that’s growth, but now we need to grow even more and learn from this.”
UVU sophomore center Fardaws Aimaq said the team knows it needs to figure these things out as soon as possible because they expect to be in dogfights throughout the season.
“That’s the most important thing we can do as a team,” Aimaq said. “Our end goal is winning the conference tournament, so everything we do from here is to build up for that. We are trying to prepare for that, so all the good and the bad are building blocks for the end of the season. The earlier we learn, the better it is for our team.”
He felt like the team needs to focus on playing at the level it did in the first half.
“I think we started off the game how we should play,” Aimaq said. “We came out in the second half and had some lapses. These are the types of games where we need to put the fire out early and do what we are supposed to do — and we didn’t do that in the second half.”
UVU trailed 10-9 in the early going and then went on a 22-4 run to seize control. The Wolverines maintained a double-digit lead into the second half and went up 45-25 on a 3-pointer by Woodbury to start the final 20 minutes.
But the Griffins went on a 19-5 run of their own midway through the second half to narrow the gap and put the pressure on UVU before the home team was finally able to get the victory.
The Wolverines were led by 16 points apiece from Darthard and senior guard Jamison Overton, while junior guard Blaze Nield added 13, Aimaq had 12 (and 18 rebounds) and Woodbury had 11.
Westminster was paced by 17 points from guard Joey Andrews.
UVU now has a week to learn the lessons from Wednesday’s game as it won’t take the floor again until it hosts Southern Utah at the UCCU Center in Orem on Dec. 9.