Utah Valley head coach Mark Madsen has announced that Coastal Carolina forward Tim Ceaser will transfer to Utah Valley and play for the Wolverines next season.
"Tim is a dynamic player who can impact a game in multiple ways," said Madsen. "Tim has worked hard to develop a complete offensive arsenal from shooting the three-point shot to a punishing post presence. He has a great jump hook and can overpower opponents with how hard he plays. It's difficult to teach someone to be a great offensive rebounder, but Tim has had one of the top offensive rebound percentages in the country as both a freshman and a sophomore at Coastal Carolina. Tim is a leader and will be a huge part of the Utah Valley community for years to come. I am honored to welcome Tim and his family to the Wolverine family."
Ceaser, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward, played in 24 games and made eight starts for Coastal Carolina during his sophomore season last year. He averaged 3.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. He scored a career-high 22 points in a road game at South Alabama.
As a freshman at CCU, Ceaser played in 31 of the team's 33 games, averaging 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds a contest. He also shot over 41% from the field during 2019-20 season.
The Marion, Arkansas native prepped at Marion High School where he was named to the 2018-19 ALL-USA Arkansas Boys Basketball First Team. He averaged 14.5 points and 4.2 assists per game during his senior season, leading MHS to the Class 5A state championship.
Ceaser will enter UVU as a sophomore and will have three years of eligibility remaining.