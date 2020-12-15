Five games into the 2020-21 season, the UVU men’s basketball team boasted the 15th-best assist-to-turnover ratio (1.69) in the nation and the No. 2 rebounder in sophomore center Fardaws Aimaq (15.6 rebounds per game).
In key moments in Tuesday night’s game against Utah in the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, however, those strengths turned into weaknesses.
The Wolverines turned the ball over 21 times (compared to 17 assists) and the Utes took advantage, using a 26-4 points-off-turnovers advantage to hold on for the 75-67 win.
“It’s tough to win a game like this with 21 turnovers,” UVU head coach Mark Madsen said in the postgame teleconference. “We’ve got to get better at that. We had been much better at taking care of the ball in the last couple of games. We had too many player-control fouls. We’ll work on it.”
He said he saw his guys not be as crisp as they needed to be with their decision-making, which resulted in a lot of the turnovers.
“We had some errant passes and player control fouls,” Madsen said. “We probably had three or four that we wish we had back. We will break down the tape and look at it. The player-control fouls can be addressed through jump-stops. We work on it every day and we will continue to work on it.”
Even with coughing the ball up so much, the Wolverines clawed their way back from a 15-point second-half deficit to narrow the gap to just one point at 68-67 with just over three minutes to play.
After a couple of made Utah foul shots, UVU had a golden opportunity to tie things up but junior guard Trey Woodbury’s wide-open 3-pointer from the left side refused to drop.
“The one thing I will say about our guys is that they fought and they battled,” Madsen said. “Evan Cole played with huge heart. We saw a glimpse of what he is capable of doing out there. I thought Le’tre Darthard accepted the challenge to chase (Utah senior Alfonso Plummer) and clog up the lanes. Jaden McClanahan provided a huge boost of energy off the bench.”
The Ute lead was just five with under a minute to play when Utah sophomore center Branden Carlson missed the front end of a one-and-one.
The Wolverines, however, failed to collect the ball and the Utes got it back, forcing another foul and virtually ending UVU’s hopes of winning.
“One of the things we have to work on as a team is winning the 50-50 ball category,” Madsen said. “If the ball is bouncing, we have to do a better job of winning those battles. We have to continue to box out. We were hurt with a late box out on the free throw line in this game. We were hurt by giving up a late offensive rebound in the previous game against Wyoming. Those are things we will continue to drill.”
UVU started strong and led 22-17 midway through the first half, but the Wolverines were outscored 13-2 during a three-minute stretch that gave the Utes a lead they would never relinquish.
The visitors got a monster game from senior forward Evan Cole, who had by far his best performance at UVU. He tallied 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds.
“One of the things about Evan Cole is he is fearless,” Madsen said. “He attacks the basket and wants the ball in key situations. I was proud of Evan. He’s lost 10-15 pounds in the last two or three weeks but his strength is coming back. This was an example of what he can do on the court against great competition. I look for him to continue have games like this.”
The rest of the Wolverines had a tough time scoring, however, with only Woodbury getting into double-figures (10 points).
Utah had four players with 12 points or more, led by 19 from junior forward Timmy Allen.
UVU (2-4) will now try to get back on track when it welcomes Idaho State to the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday (2 p.m., WAC Digital Network).