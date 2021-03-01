Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq has been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for February 22 through February 28.
Aimaq, a redshirt sophomore center from Vancouver, B.C., collected his 13th and 14th double-doubles of the season as the Wolverines earned a home sweep over UT Rio Grande Valley.
On Friday night, the big man put up 22 points, including 10-of-13 on free throws, to go with 13 rebounds and a pair of blocks.
He followed that up with 16 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday’s 73-64 win. On the season, he is averaging an NCAA-best 15.4 rebounds per game, including 15.7 rebounds per game against WAC opponents.