Utah Valley redshirt sophomore center Fardaws Aimaq has been named the Western Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
He also was selected to the All-WAC First Team, All-Defensive Team, and All-Newcomer Team league officials announced on Tuesday. The All-Conference honors are voted on by the WAC's head coaches.
Jamison Overton was named Second Team All-WAC, while Evan Cole and Trey Woodbury received Honorable Mention All-WAC honors.
Aimaq is the NCAA Division I leader in rebounds this season, averaging 15.2 per game. He is the first player since 1980 to average more than 15 rebounds per game. He is also the first player since 1980 to average at least 14 points and 15 rebounds per game.
Aimaq also leads the nation in total rebounds (317) and defensive rebounds per game (10.81). He ranks second nationally in offensive rebounds per game (4.29) and fifth in double-doubles (14). Aimaq is a three-time WAC Player of the Week and is on the Lou Henson Award watch list.
Aimaq is the second player in UVU history to receive WAC Player of the Year honors and is the first-ever WAC Defensive Player of the Year honoree. He is just the fifth player in UVU history to be named First Team All-WAC.
Overton earns Second Team All-WAC honors after leading UVU in scoring at 15.9 points per game, which rank him third in the WAC. He ranks in the top-10 in the WAC in five statistical categories, including points (9th-286), points per game (3rd-15.9), blocks (6th-18), steals (8th-25), and field goal percentage (10th-51.4).
Cole was named to the Honorable Mention All-WAC team after averaging 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season. He ranks sixth in the league in rebounding (6.3), sixth in offensive rebounds per game (2.0), eighth in blocks per game (0.8), eighth in defensive rebounds per game (4.3), and 10th in field goal percentage (51.3).
Woodbury also received Honorable Mention All-WAC honors after averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. The junior guard ranks sixth in the WAC in scoring (14.7), fourth in assists per game (3.9), fifth in free throw percentage (80.8), ninth in three-point field goal percentage (37.6), and seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.4). He is a two-time College Sports Madness WAC Player of the Week honoree this season.
Utah Valley's all-WAC award winners will be in action this week at the WAC Tournament. The Wolverines have a quarterfinal bye into Friday's semifinal game against the winner of Thursday's quarterfinal matchup between No. 3 New Mexico State and No. 6 UT Rio Grande Valley.
Friday's semifinal game will tip-off at 9 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and ESPN 960 AM radio.