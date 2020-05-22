Provo, UT (84601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.