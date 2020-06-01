Utah Valley University men's basketball coach Mark Madsen announced on Monday that Alabama-Birmingham guard Jordan Brinson will transfer to UVU and play for the Wolverines.
"Jordan Brinson is a winner, a leader, and a tremendous talent," said Madsen. "As a true freshman last year at UAB, he showed that he can run a great team in huge games. Jordan is a lock down defender and wreaks havoc on other teams' perimeter players. Jordan is a high flyer who finishes everything. He always seems to find the open man and he knocks down the three with confidence. When you find a player who elevates the level of play of every single person around him, it stands out. In addition to his own unique talents, Jordan just makes everyone around him better. I am incredibly excited to welcome Jordan and his family to the UVU community."
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard played in 26 games, making four starts during his freshman year at UAB last season. He averaged 3.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.6 steals per game during his 2019-20 campaign. He scored a season-high 12 points against Thomas, knocking down 4 of 5 shots from long range. He also scored seven points against 15th-ranked Memphis and eight points more in a win over Duquesne.
The Inglewood, California native prepped at Westchester High School in Los Angeles, Calif., where he led the team to a 24-5 record during his senior season, averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. He led WHS to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Southern Regional Open Division semifinals while averaging 26.5 points a game. He helped his squad finish the season ranked No. 9 in the state of California and No. 49 nationally. His accolades at Westchester included Daily Breeze Player of the Year, Los Angeles City Section All-City Team honors, MVP of the Pacific Shores Tournament, MVP of the Trevor Ariza Tipoff Classic, and MVP of the Beach Ball Classic.
Brinson has three seasons of eligibility remaining.