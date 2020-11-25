For the first time since its WAC Tournament games were canceled in March due to COVID-19, Utah Valley will take the court to open the 2020-21 season against Division II foe Adams State on Thanksgiving Day at the UCCU Center in Orem. The game will tip-off at 11 a.m. MT.
Players' and coaches' families will be the only fans permitted to attend the game.
The Wolverines were slated to open the season at Stanford on Wednesday but that game was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Utah Valley lost 79.8 percent of its scoring from a season ago, which ranks eighth in the nation. Kentucky leads the nation in the replacement scoring category as the Wildcats lost 94 percent of its scoring from last season.
Wednesday's season opener against Adams State will be broadcast live on the WAC Digital Network. Jim McCulloch will be on the call. There will not be a radio broadcast of the game.
Adams State is a Division II team that plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC). The team finished 8-20 overall and were 6-16 in league play ast season. The Grizzlies return four players from last season, including Cole Arceneaux, Kaelin Crane, Trace Dimeff and Rylan O'Brien. Adams State is playing Weber State on Wednesday night in Ogden.