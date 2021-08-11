The Utah Valley University men's basketball team has announced that it will be competing in the inaugural SoCal Challenge, which will feature a matchup in Malibu against Pepperdine on Nov. 15 and games in the state-of-the-art JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California on Nov. 22 against Idaho and Nov. 24 against either Cal Poly or Nicholls State.
"We have always been committed to playing a strong and competitive non-conference schedule and the SoCal Challenge helps us achieve that goal," said Utah Valley head coach Mark Madsen. "This multi-team event allows us to play three games against some high-level teams in beautiful Southern California. It will be a great experience for our student-athletes and a destination that our fans can travel to and enjoy."
Set in Orange County, the Southern California Challenge is a multi-team event featuring eight top Division I men's college basketball teams, which will take place over three days from Nov. 22-24. The games will be televised nationally on a network to still be announced.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the Team Together Foundation, which was established to empower youth and young adults who have experienced inequalities in the areas of education and overall life experiences.
Utah Valley returns 10 players, including three starters from last year's team that won a share of the WAC regular season title.
Reigning WAC Player of the Year and WAC Defensive Player of the Year Fardaws Aimaq is back after averaging a nation-best 15.0 rebounds to go along with 13.9 points a game last season. Aimaq was the first playing in four decades to average 15 or more rebounds a game.
Last year's leading scorer, Trey Woodbury, also returns after averaging 15.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assisters per game. Woodbury earned both All-WAC and WAC All-Tournament team honors last season. Blaze Nield, who started 17 of UVU's 22 games last season, also returns to the squad. Nield was one of the nation's leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.22, which ranked ninth nationally.
Utah Valley will continue to release games on its 2021-22 season as they become available.
UVU at SoCal Challenge Schedule
Nov. 15 at Pepperdine (Firestone Fieldhouse - Malibu, Calif.)
Nov. 22 vs. Idaho (JSerra Pavilion - San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
Nov. 24 vs. Cal Poly or Nicholls State (JSerra Pavilion - San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)