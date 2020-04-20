Utah Valley University men's basketball coach Mark Madsen announced on Monday that Georgia Tech power forward Evan Cole will transfer to UVU and play for the Wolverines.
"Evan Cole is a special talent," said Madsen. "You could ask Evan to do almost anything on the court and he has the versatility to do it. Evan consistently attacks the rim and punishes people while finishing. He can shoot threes and handle the ball in transition. He can use his power game in the post. Defensively he's just a monster. He controls the paint yet also has the lateral movement to defend guards on the perimeter. As I watched Evan's game film, I was impressed with how many game winning plays he made, game after game. He's just a winner. I am excited to welcome him and his family to the UVU community."
The 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward spent the last three seasons (2017-2020) at Georgia Tech. He played in 27 games for the Yellow Jackets last season, averaging 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds a game. He shot 47.1 percent last season, connecting on 48 of 102 shots from the field. During his three seasons at Georgia Tech, Cole played in 69 games while averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds a contest.
Cole prepped at South Forsyth High School in Georgia where he was named the Forsyth County Player of the Year following his senior season. He was a two-time all-state and four-time all-region performer on the 6A and 7A levels. Cole averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks at South Forsyth High School during his senior season and finished first on the school's career rebounds and blocks list. He also finished his career ranked second on the team's all-time career points chart. Cole was named most valuable player in the GACA North-South All-Star game following his senior year, hitting six three-point field goals and scoring 30 points with nine rebounds and four blocks.
Cole is a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play for the Wolverines this next season.