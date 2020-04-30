Utah Valley University and the University of Texas have agreed to a men’s basketball game to be played at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas during the 2020-21 season. The game will be played on Dec. 1, 2020, at a time to still be determined.
“Texas plays an exciting and tough brand of basketball under Shaka Smart, who has done a tremendous job of instilling his culture,” said Utah Valley head coach Mark Madsen. “We are excited for the game and look forward to competing against such a high-quality opponent.”
The game will mark the first time that Utah Valley and Texas have met on the basketball hardwood. It will be just the third time that the Wolverines have played a team from the Big 12 Conference. UVU played at Oklahoma State in 2013 and former Big 12 member Nebraska in 2005.
Along with its game at Texas, UVU has already announced games against Utah, BYU, and Southern Utah on its 2020-21 schedule. Utah Valley will continue to announce scheduled games for the upcoming season in the coming months.
University of Idaho transfer joins men’s golf program
Utah Valley University men’s golf coach Chris Curran has announced that University of Idaho sophomore Joseph Glenn will transfer to UVU and play for the Wolverines next season.
“Joseph is a really solid player,” said Curran. “His game was trending in the right direction just before the season ended this spring. He’s the type of kid that can make a big impact right away for us.”
Glenn spent the last two seasons at Idaho where he appeared in 10 tournaments over his two seasons with the Vandals. He took over Idaho’s No. 1 spot on the team in the fall of 2019 and led the team with a 73.5 scoring average. He earned Big Sky Conference Player of the Week on Nov. 1, 2019 after shooing three consecutive rounds under par (70, 70, 71) at the Hoakalei Collegiate Invitational in Oahu, Hawaii. He finished in a tie for 11th with a 5-under-par 211 at the tournament. He had his best finish of the season at this past spring at the Joust at Goose Creek where he tied for sixth with a three-round score of 5-over-par 215 (69-67-79).
The Post Falls, Idaho native prepped at Post Falls High School where he led the Trojans during their best season in school history, taking fourth and fifth as a team at the Idaho 5A State Tournament. Glenn posted the team’s lowest scoring average in each of his final three years and held the lowest scoring average in the 5A District I as a senior. He won the district title as a senior by four strokes and took sixth at the state tournament. Glenn also picked up junior golf titles in Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.
Glenn will join the Wolverines for the 2020-21 season.