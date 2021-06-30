Fardaws Aimaq has about a week to make the toughest decision of his life.
The 6-foot-11 center from Utah Valley University declared for the NBA Draft in April and has seen his stock rise with each workout. On July 7, he’ll have to decide whether to keep his name in the draft or come back to Orem for another year.
“The experience has been great so far,” Aimaq said. “It’s been everything I could have asked for and more. I’m definitely very grateful for everything I’ve gone through so far. I think it’s been a real eye-opener for me. Things have been very positive the last couple of days. It’s making my decision a lot tougher.”
Aimaq worked out for the New York Knicks earlier this month and last week sources indicated he made a strong showing at the pro day in Chicago. UVU coach Mark Madsen said he received a call from an NBA general manager during Aimaq’s pro day workout.
“Things have heated up for him in the last couple of days,” Madsen said. “We’re letting him very clearly know we support him 100 percent. We know it would be great for out team for him to come back. He’s getting good feedback from a lot of people. It’s really a testament to Fardaws and his work ethic.”
That work ethic showed on the court in 2020-21, when Aimaq led the country in rebounding (15 per game) while averaging 13.9 points and 1.9 blocks per game.
He took that work ethic to another level this summer by changing his training regiment and dropping 25 pounds.
“I’m definitely in the best shape of my life,” Aimaq said. “The biggest step was improving my diet. It’s 100 percent plant based. I cut out sugar drinks and junk food. I feel like I’m flying up and down the floor and flying through the air. I’m much stronger as well and I recover from workouts so much faster.”
Aimaq said he went from 265 pounds to 240 and dropped his body fat from 18 percent at the end of the regular season to 7.5 percent.
“With the physical stuff, I feel like a different monster on the court,” he said. “I still have a long way to go but I’m working on it. It’s been a great journey so far.”
Pro scouts and general managers have encouraged Aimaq to improve his free throw percentage (62 percent last year) and his assist to turnover ratio (35 assists to a team-high 73 turnovers).
“They said they really like my style of play,” Aimaq said. “I’m a skilled big that can move and pass the ball. I can shoot it and I can get it on the block. They are very intrigued with the different things I can do on the court for a 6-11 kid. It’s really exciting to hear GM’s and coaches speaking so highly of me.”
Aimaq said the feedback he’s getting is that he could be a late second-rounder or a highly sought-after free agent when the NBA Draft convenes on July 29. He’s also hearing that if he comes back to Utah Valley and has a strong senior year he could move into the late first round in 2022.
“The biggest thing is figuring out what’s right for me right now,” Aimaq said.