Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq and Josie Williams have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference basketball Players of the Week for February 22 through February 28.
Aimaq, a redshirt sophomore center from Vancouver, B.C., collected his 13th and 14th double-doubles of the season as the Wolverines earned a home sweep over UT Rio Grande Valley.
On Friday night, the big man put up 22 points, including 10-of-13 on free throws, to go with 13 rebounds and a pair of blocks.
He followed that up with 16 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday’s 73-64 win. On the season, he is averaging an NCAA-best 15.4 rebounds per game, including 15.7 rebounds per game against WAC opponents.
Williams, a junior center from West Haven, Utah, picked up her third player of the week award of the season following a week in which she averaged 17 points and seven rebounds to lead the Wolverines to a sweep over UT Rio Grande Valley. Williams shot 60 percent in the pair of wins, including going 7-for-11 from the field in UVU's win on Saturday. She finished Saturday's matchup with 19 points and nine boards as the Wolverines escaped with a narrow 53-50 victory.
Williams and the Wolverines will conclude their regular season with a pair of midweek conference games at WAC newcomer Tarleton on Tuesday and Wednesday in Stephenville, Texas.