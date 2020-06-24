Utah Valley University men's basketball coach Mark Madsen has announced that Weber State standout Tim Fuller will transfer to UVU and play for the Wolverines.
"Tim Fuller is tough, intense and physically punishing," said Madsen. "Tim is an explosive athlete who has highlight reel dunks. He's got a deadly right-handed jump hook. As I've watched Tim play and studied his game, he has an uncanny ability to always be in the right place to make plays. Tim Fuller is a student of the game who is constantly improving and I'm excited to welcome him to UVU."
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward/center played in all 32 games and made 17 starts during as a freshman last season for Weber State. He was one of just three players to see time in every game during the season. Fuller averaged 6.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting a team-best 63.6 percent from the field during the 2019-20 campaign. He finished sixth in the Big Sky Conference in blocked shots a 1.1 swats per game and was fifth in the league in offensive rebounds (69). Fuller scored in double figures 11 times on the year with a season-high 18 points against West Coast Baptist. He also had a season-high 10 rebounds in WSU's win over Sacramento State.
The Gilbert, Arizona native prepped at Highland High School where he earned all-state honors as a senior, while averaging 18.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. He earned second-team All-Division honors as a junior at 17.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game. As a sophomore at Sugar-Salem High School in Idaho, Fuller was named Mountain Rivers Conference Player of the Year. He also played AAU basketball for the Arizona Power.