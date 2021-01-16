SEATTLE, Wash. - Trey Woodbury buried the game-winning three from the top of the key with under six seconds to go in overtime as Utah Valley knocked off Seattle U, 93-92, on Friday night at the Redhawk Center. After the Redhawks split a pair of free throws, Blaze Nield found Woodbury open from deep for the clincher. Seattle U was unable to convert on a half-court heave at the buzzer to finalize the win.
"Trey Woodbury stepping up, finding a crease in the defense, getting his feet set, and knocking down a huge three," said Utah Valley head coach Mark Madsen. "We had too many turnovers but we will get better. Fardaws and Evan battling inside to finish with 25 rebounds was huge."
After a back-and-forth start to the game, Evan Cole finished an and-one dunk to give the Wolverines a 15-14 lead with 13:51 to go in the opening half. Seattle U answered, ripping off 13 unanswered points to give the Redhawks its largest lead of the game, 27-14, with 11:17 to go in the first half. After both teams hit a pair of free throws, Jamison Overton and Fardaws Aimaq spurred a 20-7 spurt to give the Wolverines the lead, 37-36, with under three minutes to play. The Redhawks outscored UVU 7-2 over the final few minutes, capped off by a three in the final seconds, to take a 43-39 lead into the break.
Woodbury got the scoring going in the second half, scoring the Wolverines' first eight points of the half as UVU cut the lead down to 51-50 with 15 minutes to go in the second half. After Aimaq scored seven straight for the Wolverines, Seattle U went on a 9-0 run to take a 63-54 lead with 11:32 to go in the half. UVU chipped away at the lead over the next eight minutes, capped off by a four-point play by Nield to take a 75-73 lead with 3:52 to go. The Redhawks then went on a 7-1 run, hitting a three from the wing to take an 80-76 lead with under two minutes to go in the second half. Nield hit an acrobatic layup to cut the lead to two and Overton hit an off balance, turnaround jumper with 11 seconds to go to send the game to overtime.
The Redhawks took an early 86-83 lead with 3:26 to go in the extra period. Overton made a free throw and Aimaq knocked down a pair to tie the game back up at 86 a piece. Both teams would exchange free throws before Overton hit a pair to give UVU the lead, 90-89, with 37 seconds to go. Seattle U made three unanswered free throws to give them a 92-90 lead with 14 seconds to go. Woodbury secured the rebound on the last missed free throw before curling off a screen at the top of the key and swished the game-winning shot from downtown on the assist from Nield with 5.7 seconds to go in the game.
The Wolverines shot 52.6 percent from the field while limiting the Redhawks to just 34.2 percent from the floor. Both teams shot over 40 free throws as UVU knocked down a season-high 29-41 from the charity stripe. Utah Valley owned the glass, outrebounding Seattle U 45-33.
Aimaq led all scorers with a career-high 29 points to go along with a game-high 14 rebounds. Aimaq finished 8 of 12 from the floor and 13 of 15 from the foul line. Overton added 21 points and Woodbury scored 20 points to go along with five rebounds. Cole finished with 12 points and 11 boards to give the Wolverines a second-straight game with two players finishing with a double double.
Utah Valley will take on Seattle U again on Saturday, Jan. 16 in the Redhawk Center. Tip is set for 7:00 P.M. MT and will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and ESPN960 AM. The Wolverines then have a bye week before they host WAC newcomers Tarleton State. UVU will host the Texans in back-to-back games on Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30. Tip for both games is set for 6:00 P.M. MT. The game will be broadcasted on the WAC Digital Network and ESPN 960 AM.