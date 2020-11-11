Utah Valley University men's basketball coach Mark Madsen has announced that Layton High School standout Ethan Potter has signed a national letter of intent to play for the Wolverines.
"Ethan Potter is a winner in every sense of the word," said Madsen. "He has phenomenal touch, finishes through contact around the rim, and his speed running the floor is one of a kind. Ethan's upside is limitless. He can play multiple positions and gives defenses fits with his ability to extend the court with 3-point shooting ability. He is understated off the court and a force to be reckoned with when he crosses the lines to play. We will be alongside Ethan every step of his journey during his final year of high school, his planned religious mission, and when he enrolls here at UVU in several years. I could not be more excited to welcome Ethan Potter and his family to our University."
The 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward earned Utah 6A MVP honors as a junior last season at Layton High School. He averaged 22.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field and 77.6 percent from the free throw line in 24 games.
Potter led the Lancers to a 21-3 record and a third-place finish at the 6A Utah State championship during his junior year. He scored 22 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in the 72-66 setback to eventual 6A champion Fremont in the semifinals.
The Layton, Utah native plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after he graduates in 2021. He will then return to play for the Wolverines as a freshman during the 2023-24 season.