DENVER — For the first time as Western Athletic Conference members, Utah Valley University has two players on the All-WAC first team with Maria Carvalho and Josie Williams voted to the team by the league's head coaches, the conference announced Monday.
Shay Fano and Nehaa Sohail also received honorable mention while Carvalho was named to the All-Defensive Team for the second year in a row and Fano earned a spot on the All-Newcomer Team. It's the most decorated All-Conference recognition the Wolverines have received since joining the conference prior to the 2013-14 season. All four are averaging career highs in both points and rebounds this season.
"I'm happy that the players were recognized for the conference season we had. You don't have two players on the first team without your collective unit contributing to your team's success, and that goes for our entire roster and coaching staff," said UVU head coach Dan Nielson. "This is something we can all be proud of."
It also comes as Utah Valley recorded it most WAC wins and notched its best WAC winning percentage since joining the league and enters this week's WAC Tournament as the No. 2 seed.
Carvalho is averaging 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, and has scored in double figures in 15 of 17 games so far this season. She set a career-high with 23 points in a win over Grand Canyon on February 12. This marks her first selection on the first-team and her second All-WAC honor after being picked ot the second team last season.
Williams is averaging 14.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while hitting 53.8% from the floor. She leads the WAC in blocks per game, ranks second in rebounding — including a league-best 3.1 offensive rebounds per game — and is third in field goal percentage. Williams is a two-time WAC Player of the Week and has six double-doubles on the year.
In her first season after transferring from Southern Utah, Fano is averaging 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and scored a season-high 18 in a win last week at Tarleton. Sohail has upped her averages to 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds this season and was named the WAC Player of the Week after recording 16 points and 11 rebounds in a season-opening win over SUU.
ALL-WAC TEAMS
Player of the Year: Ane Olaeta, California Baptist
Defensive Player of the Year: Bree Calhoun, Seattle U
Newcomer of the Year: Katie Scott, Grand Canyon
Freshman of the Year: Katie Scott, Grand Canyon
Coach of the Year: Jarrod Olson, California Baptist
First Team All-WAC
Maria Carvalho, Utah Valley
Ane Olaeta, California Baptist
Katie Scott, Grand Canyon
Britney Thomas, California Baptist
Josie Williams, Utah Valley
Second Team All-WAC
Tiarra Brown, Grand Canyon
Amara Graham, UT Rio Grande Valley
Caitlyn Harper, California Baptist
Aaliyah Prince, NM State
McKenzi Williams, Seattle U
All-Defensive Team
Taylor Caldwell, Grand Canyon
Bree Calhoun, Seattle U
Maria Carvalho, Utah Valley
Aaliyah Prince, NM State
Britney Thomas, California Baptist
All-Newcomer Team
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, California Baptist
Tiarra Brown, Grand Canyon
Bree Calhoun, Seattle U
Shay Fano, Utah Valley
Katie Scott, Grand Canyon
Honorable Mention All-WAC: Sara Bershers, UT Rio Grande Valley; Bree Calhoun, Seattle U; Iyana Dorsey, Tarleton; Rodrea Echols, NM State; Marissa Escamilla, Tarleton; Shay Fano, Utah Valley; Soufia Inoussa, NM State; Laura Piera, Grand Canyon; Nehaa Sohail, Utah Valley