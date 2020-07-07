Utah Valley University women's basketball head coach Dan Nielson has announced the signing of Shay Fano, a transfer from Southern Utah University. She will redshirt the upcoming season due to NCAA Division I transfer rules.
Fano started 30 of 31 games as a freshman at SUU last season and averaged 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds while hitting 42.5% from the 3-point line. The 6-foot forward set season-highs of 26 points and 14 rebounds in a win over UC Riverside on Dec. 19.
"We're thrilled to have Shay join our program. She's coming off a great freshman year where she was able to gain a ton of experience," Nielson said. "That experience, combined with her shooting ability and toughness, will immediately make us better. We are excited for her to use this year to continue to improve in practice and then help us win games in the 2021-22 season."
She prepped at Timpview High School in Provo, Utah, where she led her team to a runner-up finish at the 2018 Utah 5A State Championship. Fano was a Deseret News first-team All-State selection as both a junior and senior and was joined on the teams by current UVU teammates Josie Williams (Roy HS, 2018) and Rae Falatea (East HS, 2019). Fano averaged 19.6 points and 9.7 rebounds as a senior in 2018-19.
She was also named the Daily Herald All-Valley Defensive MVP in 2018 and the Offensive MVP in 2019. She was on the 2018 USA Today All-USA Utah second team and a member of the 1,000-point club at Timpview while also helping her team to a pair of Region 7 Championships.