Dan Nielson is just a second-year head coach, but it didn’t take a lot of experience for him to understand what Utah Valley’s probable first-round NCAA matchup would be.
The Wolverines finished second in the Western Athletic Conference during the regular season and lost in the semifinals of the league tournament. Cal Baptist, which won the WAC regular-season title and the conference tournament championship, is a provision member of the league and isn’t eligible to compete in the postseason.
UVU ended up with a couple of extra days of preparation anticipating they would be playing Stanford in the first round.
That’s quite a challenge for a team heading into their first-ever NCAA tournament game.
Stanford finished the regular season with a 25-2 overall record and was 19-2 in Pac-12 play. The Cardinal won the league tournament last Sunday with a 75-55 win against UCLA and is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Head coach Tara VanDerveer is one of the top college coaches, having been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame with more than 1,000 wins.
“The Pac-12 plays on Sunday afternoons and I would sometimes flip on the TV to watch them play,” Nielson said. “They have a really talented first five and many other talented players. The name of the game is to go compete and experience it. We need to find ways to make them as uncomfortable as we can. There’s really no reason to have any nerves. We’re not going to play scared or be nervous. We’re just going to play as hard as we can and see what happens.”
The team’s leading scorer is 6-foot-5 Josie Williams (14.0) and she gets some help inside from former Timpview standout Shay Fano (10.2). Maria Carvalho (13.3 points per game) will be challenged by the talented guard line from Stanford.
“I think we’re a close-knit group,” Williams said. “We’re friends and that helps with the chemistry on the court. We get excited for each other and have fun. The coaches will prepare us for the game and we’ll see what happens.”
Like all the teams at the tournament, Utah Valley has been quarantined inside their hotel for much of their preparation.
“It will definitely be a little different than normal,” Nielson said. “It will still just be a great experience for the team. We’ve had back-to-back second place finishes in the WAC and now we get to go to the NCAAs. This is something the players will never forget.”