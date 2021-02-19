Rodrea Echols’ bucket with 10.6 seconds to go helped New Mexico State to a 65-62 win over Utah Valley University on Friday night at the UCCU Center.
Echols scored and on the ensuing possession, the Wolverines (7-5, 5-4) were whistled for an off-ball foul to give the ball back to the Aggies (5-9, 3-4). Echols split two free-throws, keeping the window open for the Wolverines, but Shay Fano’s three rattled in and out.
“New Mexico State came out and played aggressive and had a couple of kids get going. Credit to them for how they played,” said UVU head coach Dan Nielson. “The defensive effort in the second half just wasn’t there, and we can’t get outrebounded the way we did. We’ve got a lot to fix in the next 24 hours to get ready to go and that’s the nature of it this year so hopefully we’ll be ready to go tomorrow afternoon.
Maria Carvalho led UVU with 15 points and also had five assists and five steals. Josie Williams scored seven of her 15 points in the fourth quarter and Shay Fano added 12 points and eight assists. Aaliyah Prince led NM State with a game-high 21 points, with Echols chipping in 16. The Aggies held a 38-26 edge on the glass with Soufia Inoussa hauling in a game-high nine rebounds.
Kayla Anderson added nine points for the Wolverines with Grange finishing with eight points and four assists. The weekend series concludes on Saturday with a 3 p.m. MT tip.
UVU women’s volleyball beats Tarleton State
The Wolverines defeated WAC-newcomer, Tarleton, 3-1 (25-17, 25-22, 12-25, 25-20) in Stephenville, Texas in the first-ever matchup between the two teams. With the win, UVU improves to 4-2 on the season, including 4-1 in WAC play as the Texans fall to 4-7 on the year and 2-5 in conference play.
KAzna Tanuvasa led the Wolverines with 13 kills to go along with three blocks. Dorius added 10 kills and Nock chipped in eight kills to go along with four blocks. Hamson finished with five kills and team-leading six blocks and Jardine added 21 digs. Jaysa Funk Stratton chipped in 22 assists and eight digs while Abbie Miller 17 assists and a pair of aces.
The Wolverines continue in Stephenville, Texas with a rematch against Tarleton on Saturday, Feb. 20. The match is set for 10 a.m. MT.
Wolverine softball starts with two wins
Devyn Cretz tossed a two-hit shutout and Linnah Rebolledo added three hits as Utah Valley University pulled away late with an 8-0, six-inning win over Utah State University at the Dixie State Classic on Friday. The win gives the Wolverines their first 2-0 start since the 2013 season, following a 4-3 win earlier in the day over Montana.
Cretz, who picked up a save earlier in the day against Montana, struck out seven and retired the final 13 batters she faced.
“It was nice to get off to a good start,” said second-year head coach Stacy May-Johnson. “Our team played hard through a couple of close games against tough opponents. I’m really proud of the fight in this team.”
The Wolverines continue the weekend with an 11 a.m. MT start against BYU and a 4 p.m. MT start against Nevada on Saturday.
UVU baseball wins season-opener
Senior right-hander Jesse Schmit pitched 5.0 scoreless innings and senior reliever Spenser Triplett came on to record the save as Utah Valley University held on to defeat Saint Mary’s 2-1 in the season opener on Friday afternoon at Louis Guisto Field in Northern California.
The Preseason All-WAC selection Schmit picked up right where he left off last year for the Wolverines (1-0) by surrendering just three hits and no runs in 5.0 shutout innings of work to earn the victory. Boise State transfer Dawson Day then followed with an inning and two-thirds of solid relief and Triplett came on to toss the final 2.1 innings of scoreless relief to earn the save.
Mitch Moralez led UVU offensively by going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk, while Broussard, Marco and Poulsen all added a hit apiece.
Schmit, who struck out a game-high four batters, improved to 1-0 on the year, while SMC’s Lomeli was tagged with the loss after allowing two runs on four hits in 5.1 innings.
The ballgame marked Utah Valley’s first opening-day victory since 2018 when it defeated Pac-12 foe USC, 5-1, in Los Angeles.
The contest also marked UVU’s first official game in over 11 months, as Utah Valley’s last game came on March 11 of last year due to COVID-19 wiping out most of the 2020 season.
The Wolverines and Gaels will continue the four-game opening-weekend series with a Saturday doubleheader beginning 11 a.m. MT/10 a.m. PT at Louis Guisto Field. The series will then conclude on Sunday and all three remaining games will be streamed live on the WCC Network.