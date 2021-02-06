Nehaa Sohail flirted with a triple-double with eight points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists to help lead the Utah Valley University women's basketball team to a 56-46 win over Chicago State on Saturday afternoon at the UCCU Center.
The win marks the fourth straight victory for the Wolverines who improve to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in WAC play.
"I was happy with today and I thought we made progress from yesterday to today," said Utah Valley head coach Dan Nielson. "This weekend really showed some rust after not playing for three weeks. You have to give credit to Chicago State. Coming to Orem with only eight players, they played really hard both nights."
Chicago State jumped out to a 9-2 lead through the six minutes of the game as UVU struggled from the field. The Wolverines got back on track, outscoring the Cougars 5-2 through the final four minutes of the opening quarter to cut the deficit to just four points, 11-7.
CSU extended its lead to a 16-9 advantage with 6:03 to go in the second quarter. Maria Carvalho connected on a pair of free throws and Madison Grange knocked down a three as UVU scored five unanswered points to cut the CSU lead to just two points, 16-14, with 4:50 remaining in the half. The Cougars held on to the lead, 21-19, with three minutes to go. The Wolverines then outscored CSU 6-2 the rest of the way to take a 25-23 lead into the break.
The Wolverines held on to a 31-28 lead just three minutes into the third quarter before Sohail, Carvalho, and Grange fired in threes to spark a 13-1 UVU run to finish the end the third quarter with a 15-point lead, 44-29.
Utah Valley held on to its 15-point advantage throughout the fourth quarter, taking a 55-40 advantage with 3:38 to play. Chicago State made a small run over the final four minutes but it wasn't enough as UVU was able to secure the 65-46 win.
Sohail scored her eight points on three shots from the field, including a pair of threes. She tied a career high with 11 rebounds and dished out a career-high seven assists. Carvalho and Shay Fano were each in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Fano had eight rebounds and four assists to go along with her 10 points.
Josie Williams nearly had a double-double with nine points and seven rebounds. Williams also had a pair of blocks. Grange had nine points with four assists.
Utah Valley shot 38.9 percent from the field while limiting Chicago State to a 34.7 percent clip. The Wolverines outrebounded CSU 38-31.
Next up for the Wolverines will be a Feb. 19 matchup at home against New Mexico State. Tip-off at the UCCU Center is set for 5:30 p.m.