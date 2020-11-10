Utah Valley University women's basketball coach Dan Nielson has announced the 2020-21 non-conference schedule, which includes games at in-state schools Utah, BYU and Southern Utah.
The Wolverines are scheduled to play eight non-conference contests in addition to the 16-game WAC schedule, which was released on Oct. 26.
"It's definitely been a challenge to put together a schedule this year, so I'm happy that we were able to secure the games we have. I really like the balance of the schedule and think it will really prepare us for a unique conference season," said Nielson. "The WAC is so wide open and so competitive this year and I think it will be a lot of fun to see how things shake out."
The Wolverines will open at the University of Utah on Nov. 28, the first of five games against in-state programs. Following a Dec. 2 contest at Idaho State, Utah Valley will host UNLV on Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. MT in the home opener.
The second of two games against Mountain West Conference schools will take place on Dec. 8 at Nevada. UVU returns home for its final non-conference home game on Dec. 12 against Montana State in a 12:30 p.m. tip as part of a doubleheader with the men's team.
The last three non-conference games will be at BYU (Dec. 15), at Southern Utah (Dec. 18) and at Montana (Dec. 21). The pre-WAC slate includes the two Mountain West schools, four from the Big Sky Conference and one each from the West Coast Conference and Pac 12.
WAC play begins on Jan. 8 at California Baptist, with the conference schedule consisting of two games on consecutive days at the same location. Each team will host four schools and travel to the four other schools. The conference home opener is Jan. 15 against Seattle U.
The remaining home schedule includes Chicago State (Feb. 5-6), New Mexico State (Feb. 19-20) and Grand Canyon (March 5-6). The Wolverines will also play road games at Tarleton (Jan. 29-30), Dixie State (Feb. 12-13) and UT Rio Grande Valley (Feb. 26-27). Both Tarleton and Dixie State are first-year WAC programs, and both are transitioning from NCAA Division II to Division I. The Dixie State series will renew an old junior college rivalry between the in-state foes.
The 2021 WAC Tournament will be held at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas with the women's quarterfinal contests on Wednesday, March 10, the semifinals on Friday, March 12 and the tournament championship on Saturday, March 13.