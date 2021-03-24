The pinnacle of women’s college basketball is to get to the NCAA tournament.
For a team like UVU that had never been there before, reaching that goal even in a unique way this season was a special moment.
But Wolverine head coach Dan Nielson’s message to his athletes after the season ended in a loss to No. 1-seed Stanford on Sunday is that he doesn’t want there to be any sense of having arrived.
“The biggest thing is not to settle, not to take a step backward,” Nielson said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “We want to keep moving forward. I think you’ve seen a lot of times with teams where when you win a championship or you reach a really big goal, sometimes that next year the team drops off. The No. 1 thing I don’t want is to lose the edge of wanting to win every game. I want to see people put the time in the summer in whatever area that we feel like they need to improve.”
He said that he saw the initial awe and excitement from his girls when they got to San Antonio for the tournament and found themselves surrounded by the best women’s college basketball teams in the country.
“You could kind of see it in their faces, like when we were walking around to go get tested and we were running into UConn, seeing Stanford and seeing all these people,” Nielson said. “For those who have been in it for a while it’s not a surprise.
“We were maybe a little bit awestruck but it was still fun to see them have that and realize that if they keep working and keep building that this won’t be just a one-off thing. It won’t just be a once-every-decade thing where you get lucky. Hopefully we become at team where every couple of years we’re there. Obviously it’s hard in a one-bid league but hopefully every two or three years you can get in and when you don’t you make it to the NIT.”
The impact of the moment did take its toll on Sunday against the Cardinal as UVU had a tough time getting any rhythm in the early going. Nielson said that seeing his squad settle in and compete was very rewarding.
“I was really proud of the way that we responded,” Nielson said. “We’re usually more of a man-to-man team but we saw that teams that had beat them had played zone. They started out making shots and we fell behind but I thought we just competed harder and made them at least work more when we played man. We were competing for most of the last 25 minutes. I know it was against their second and third-team players — but those teams would win our league. We felt pretty positive about the fact that the girls didn’t quit. They kept fighting. I think it’s a testament to the culture we’re building.”
After the 87-44 defeat, Nielson said he saw the disappointment that the season was over — but he also saw determination to keep getting better.
“We felt like this last month or so things were coming together,” Nielson said. “We were sad it was over but I think underneath that all was just an overwhelming sense of accomplishment. The players saw that the hard work can pay off and that what the coaches are telling them works if we stick to it. There was a sense that this is just the beginning.”
He said that on Tuesday he had athletes coming in to lift or shoot, as well as having a team meeting where he felt that his Wolverines were hungry to get back to work.
One of the benefits is that Nielson will have the majority of his team back, so there is reason to be optimistic about the future.
He took a moment to reflect on the last year and all of the bizarre experiences that UVU endured.
“I think about where we were in December, constantly getting shut down and quarantined, to getting to where we’re 13-7, finish second in our league and make it to the NCAA tournament,” Nielson said. “I think it just says a lot about our girls and their resiliency, their willingness to keep fighting. They easily could have just mailed it in and been done but their commitment to our program and to the game came through. It showed their character because they just kept fighting and wanted to see how far they could go.”