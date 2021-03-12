The UVU women's basketball team just became huge fans of Cal Baptist.
On the surface, that might not make any sense, since the Lancers beat the Wolverines twice in Riverside, Calif., back in January.
But in the topsy-turvy world that is the WAC tournament in 2021, all UVU needs is for Cal Baptist to win one more game and then the Wolverines get their first-ever NCAA tournament bid.
Confusing? Absolutely.
It would've been simpler if UVU had won its WAC semifinal game Friday afternoon against Grand Canyon but a late charge came up short as the Wolverines fell to the Antelopes, 57-54.
"It's frustrating obviously to lose but credit to Grand Canyon," UVU head coach Dan Nielson said. "They played a nice game. It definitely wasn't the prettiest game but we would've liked to have ended on a little bit different note. Now we'll wait and see what happens tomorrow."
With the victory, Grand Canyon advanced to the WAC title game where it will face Cal Baptist with the championship on the line. But since the Lancers aren't eligible to play in the NCAA tournament, the automatic bid for the league is still up for grabs.
If the Antelopes can upset Cal Baptist, which comes in undefeated, then Grand Canyon will get its first NCAA tournament bid. If the Lancers win, however, then the second-place team from the regular season — UVU — would get that berth.
"It's not a conventional way to go to the tournament but you know it's the rules that were decided," Nielson said. "I've been able to be an assistant coach at the NCAA tournament and it's an experience I'd love for my girls to have. If we're lucky enough to get that chance, then we take it. If not, then it is what it is. But I do want to make sure to say that because so far Cal Baptist has had such a heck of a year, it is a shame they can't go because they're a really good team."
All of that was secondary to the emotions of battling for 40 minutes in the semifinal contest, only to come up just short.
UVU had the ball with under 20 seconds to play, trailing by three with a chance to tie.
The possession, however, unraveled under the intensity of Grand Canyon's defense and all the Wolverines could get was a desperation heave from 35 feet out that didn't even hit the rim.
"We were trying to get a little flair to the wing for the 3-pointer and they jumped the lane," Neilson said. "That meant we didn't need the flare and my shooter was open where we wanted it, but she was stayed committed to trying to actually run the full play and so we ended up in a tough spot."
To even be in that position required a herculean effort from the Wolverines.
The Antelopes built a 55-45 lead with less than two-and-a-half minutes left in the game and appeared to be in complete control.
But UVU came roaring back, getting nine straight points — four from junior center Josie Williams, a 3-pointer from junior forward Nehaa Soheil and a jump shot from junior guard Maria Carvalho.
"I was proud of the girls for the way they fought and didn't give in being down," Nielson said. "I told them it is a hard lesson to learn but that's where you have to stay locked in for as close to 40 minutes as possible. You saw what you did the last three minutes. We could have done that sooner and played with that urgency."
Neither team led by more than five points until Grand Canyon put together a 15-5 run in the final quarter to build the lead that turned out to be just barely enough.
UVU was led by 16 points and 11 rebounds from Williams, while sophomore forward Shay Fano added 11 points.
The Antelopes got 18 points from freshman center Katie Scott to set the pace for Grand Canyon.
The Wolverines will now wait to see what happens when the Antelopes play Cal Baptist in the WAC finals at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday at 3 p.m. MT.
If they end up in the NCAA tournament, UVU will find out its matchup when the field is announced on ESPN Monday at 5 p.m. MT.