It wouldn’t be 2020 without having to improvise, would it?
As the UVU women’s basketball team prepares to take the floor for the first time in the 2020-21 season on Saturday afternoon, it has already made one quick adjustment.
The Wolverines were slated to take on Utah but due to COVID-19 issues with the Utes, that had to be changed. Instead, UVU will be hosting Southern Utah at the UCCU Center on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“We’re scheduled to play at their place on Dec. 18 but we both wanted the game.” Wolverine head coach Dan Nielson said in a phone interview earlier in the week. “We decided to just do a home-and-home. We got all of the particulars worked out. So at some point this week we were watching film on three different teams: Utah, then Idaho State for next week and then SUU.”
That’s just live in this unpredictable season but Nielson feels like his squad is better prepared for such uncertainty than it would have been last season.
“If this had happened to us last year when we were still trying to master our own stuff and getting the hang of it, that would’ve been harder,” Nielson said. “But we told them what we are planning on doing, what our game plan is, and all the returning kids were like, ‘hey, no problem. We know what you’re expecting.” Our ability to pivot is a lot quicker this year than it probably would have been last year.”
He said the improvisational side of the season has some thrills to it but there comes a point where he just wants to be able to prepare.
“We’re mainly just excited we’re able to get some games in,” Nielson said.
He explained that having some veteran players to lead the way has made a huge difference as the squad has gotten ready for the season.
“I think it’s probably been one of the biggest factors that gives us a lot of confidence going in this year,” Nielson said. “It’s not just that we have returners but they’ve also improved their games. If you had that, plus their knowledge of our system and how we’re running stuff, It’s made it really fun. It’s like providing more coaches on the floor. They know what you want and how to do it, which raises the level of play for all the new kids as well.”
That is clearly a step in the right direction for Nielson and his staff, who are working to make sure everyone comes in learning to do things the right way.
We’ve got to establish that culture and expectation where if you show up and you’re new, and you see everybody else doing it a certain way, you’re likely to follow suit,” Nielson said. “Those returners have done a great job of establishing that. We’re definitely a lot farther along at this point in the year than we were last year at this point.”
But he also knows there is still a lot of work left to do but Nielson emphasized that it comes down to doing the little things more consistently.
“We want to take off four points from what we gave up last year and increase our scoring by four points, so kind of make it an eight-point swing,” Nielson said. “We had a lot of close games. It’s looking at those things and saying, ‘hey, control the controllables.’ If you execute this and make two more shots, and you take away their two baskets, all of a sudden it’s a different game.”
He believes his team is more skilled and should shoot the ball better, but that won’t change what he wants the Wolverine identity to be.
“We always are focused a lot on defense,” Nielson said. “That was a big, big reason why we got better last year as the players bought into the preparation and our defensive principles. We’re always going to have that as our base.”
He hopes that the unity he has seen leading up to the season will also make a big difference on the court.
“They are already one of my most favorite teams that I’ve coached because they really are just here to get better and to win,” Nielson said. “I think that togetherness will go a long way.”
UVU will get its first chance to see how the pieces come together when the Wolverines take on the Thunderbirds Saturday at 2 p.m. at the UCCU Center.
While only family members are allowed to attend the game in person as part of efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the game can be watched online on the WAC Digital Network.