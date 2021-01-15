OREM, Utah – Utah Valley University jumped out to an early lead and rode it to a 66-56 win over Seattle University on Friday night in the UCCU Center. The win gave the Wolverines (3-3, 1-2) their first WAC win as the two teams will now prepare to square off again on Saturday.
Maria Carvalho had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for UVU, while Shay Fano scored 12 of her UVU-high 14 points in the first half while also snagging nine rebounds. Josie Williams finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and a career-high five blocked shots. Utah Valley tied a school record with nine blocks as a team, with Megan Jensen collecting a pair to go along with eight points and six boards in eight minutes of play.
“The way we started defensively really set the tone and that played into us getting that lead and being able to carry it,” said UVU head coach Dan Nielson. “We have a lot of things to clean up. Our turnovers and putting them at the free-throw line really helped them out. That’s the fun thing about the WAC this year with the quick adjustments and seeing what each team can do. Definitely happy to get this first win and bounce back after last week.”
The Wolverines held the Redhawks (4-6, 0-1) to just one make in their first 12 attempts of the game, and made six of their first seven in the process to take a 17-2 lead just over six minutes in. Fano buried a pair of 3-pointers, sandwiched between two Carvalho layups to cap a 14-0 run. Seattle U was held scoreless for over five minutes during the run.
The Redhawks scored the final five points of the quarter to make 17-7 after one. The Wolverines led despite nine turnovers in the first. Utah Valley held a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Utah Valley stretched the lead to 18, 31-13, on Carvalho’s fourth made field goal of the half midway through the second. Seattle U responded with a quick, 7-0 spurt, scoring five of the points of UVU turnovers.
The Wolverines extended it to a 39-23 lead at the half after Fano hit her fourth triple of the game, giving her 12 points at the break. Utah Valley was 16-for-29 (55.2%) from the field in the half and held Seattle U to just 9-for-33 (27.3%).
The lead reached as much as 18 and was no lower than 12 during the third quarter. Utah Valley led 50-37 after three, despite shooting just 3-for-14 in the quarter.
The Wolverines out-rebounded Seattle U 45-31 and shot 42.9% (24-for-56) from the field while the Redhawks converted on just 33.3% (20-for-60) from the floor.
The series concludes on Saturday with another 5:30 p.m. MT tip in the UCCU Center, live on the WAC Digital Network.