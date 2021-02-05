Josie Williams had career-highs of 26 points and 13 rebounds as Utah Valley University returned from a 20-day layoff to win its third straight and outlast Chicago State University, 61-53 on Friday night in the UCCU Center.
Williams hit all 11 of her attempts from the free-throw line and also blocked four shots. Shay Fano added 14 points and seven rebounds, Maria Carvalho added 10 points, six rebounds, and four assists and Nehaa Sohail matched her career-high with 11 rebounds and also blocked three shots.
"Give Chicago State credit. They flew cross-country and competed. That says a lot about their team and their program," said UVU head coach Dan Nielson. "I knew we'd be rusty after the layoff. We definitely need to work on more patience offensively. We were a step off finding the right read or the right pass, and it didn't help when we did get the looks, we just couldn't get it to fall."
The Wolverines built an early 8-3 lead, after six straight points, with four coming from Sohail. She scored and was fouled and, after no one moved on the free-throw attempt, captured her own rebound and scored. Utah Valley led 15-11 after one.
UVU was in front 17-15 when Williams scored seven of the team's next nine points during a 9-2 run that made it 26-17, the Wolverines' largest of the game. Williams got to the line eight times in the second quarter and hit all eight, allowing UVU to stay in front. She had 15 points at the half, but Chicago State was within three, 32-29, after 20 minutes of play.
The Wolverines couldn't buy a bucket in the third, suffering through an 1-for-12 drought at one point—which included eight straight misses. UVU was 3-for-18 from the field in the quarter while Chicago State made just 4-for-14, but trimmed two points off the Wolverine lead to get within one after three, 40-39.
Utah Valley converted on its first three attempts in the fourth to take a 46-39 lead and led 48-41 after two more Williams free throws. Chicago State responded with six straight points to again make it a one-point game. Williams added three more when she got the ball at the high post, drove to her left and scored with the left hand and was fouled.
Chicago State's Ana Haklicka banked in a three from straight away to make it 53-52 but that was answered on the next possession when Shay Fano knocked down a triple. Chicago State would get no closer.
The Wolverines outrebounded the Cougars 45-34, with 16 coming on the offensive glass. UVU shot 35.1 percent, avoiding the worst shooting night of the season by making 6-of-9 in the fourth quarter. UVU also went 18-for-24 from the line while the Cougars were just 6-for-16.
The teams will meet again tomorrow at 3 p.m. in the UCCU Center.