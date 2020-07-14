Sometimes when navigating a treacherous path with lots of obstacles, it helps to stop for a moment and look up to see where you are headed.
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a myriad of challenges for Utah Valley athletic director Jared Sumsion as he works to balance safety and competition, but he took a few minutes Thursday to look at the big picture for the Wolverines.
And there is no doubt that he likes what he sees.
“Last year was super-successful for us, which is something I hope doesn’t get lost in the shuffle of COVID-19,” Sumsion said. “We won the WAC Commissioner’s Cup for the first time in our history. It was a modified cup but it is something we are super-proud of. We also had our best fundraising year ever, thanks to our friends at doTerra and UCCU. We had the largest gift in the history of the athletic department. We’ve had facility upgrades, which include putting in a new turf field at our ballpark, putting in new grass at our soccer field and upgrades coming at the UCCU Center. There have been all of these positive things happening, so we are really optimistic about our future.”
He said that through all of the dark clouds of disappointment and uncertainty, he has wanted his staff, coaches and athletes to continue to look at the positives.
As part of that effort, he has shared a favorite quote from Riverside Country Club general manager Scott Kirkland, who said:
“Several years ago I had the privilege of playing a round of golf with the great Mike Reid. We were standing on a tee and I asked, ‘Mike, how far to carry that trap and the water?’ His answer, that I’ve never forgotten, was. ‘I don’t know, Scott. All I see is a fairway and green grass.’”
Sumsion he tells everyone they have the choice to focus on the bad things but pointed out that some of the positives include addressing important social issues.
“It’s been a great time to address those issues and look at taking action,” Sumsion said. “I’ve been able to sit and listen to stories that I might not have otherwise had time to focus on.”
He sees a positive direction for both the UVU athletic department and the university as a whole.
“Our enrollments look great for the fall,” Sumsion said. “We are projecting a lot of great things for the university and for our athletes going into the future.”
But he also knows it’s not an easy process, particularly when preparing to take on opponents who have more resources than the Wolverines do.
“We are always looking at creating an identity for UVU athletics in each of our individual sports,” Sumsion said. “People are starting to learn who we are. We have played the University of Kentucky twice in men’s basketball in the last couple of years and both times we scared them. I know people in Kentucky now know who Utah Valley is. We are starting to make a name for ourselves and it’s fun to be a part of something that is growing.”
Sumsion’s perspective is different than many athletic directors because he is an alumnus of UVU, so he has seen the evolution of the institution and its sports programs over the years.
“It’s so fun to see it as a student and then now to see it as my profession,” Sumsion said. “It’s great to be able to work hard every day to help us continue to make a name for ourselves in the community and nationally.”
One of the exciting new developments for the upcoming season is the addition of an in-state conference rival as Dixie State is making the transition to becoming a Division I program and joining the WAC.
“We’ve got great relationships with Dixie and this will be renewing our old junior college rivalry,” Sumsion said. “I’m excited to bring our fans to St. George for games and I hope they come up here and bring a sea of red to our games. That’s one of the things we haven’t had. It’s kind of a game-changer for us.”
Sumsion has a message for every college sports fan in the area about the future of UVU athletics:
“Buckle up, because our best is yet to come,” Sumsion said. “For those who got in at the ground level at UVU, congratulations because this is going to be something that everyone is going to want to be a part of. Our trajectory is so high and we are moving so fast, it couldn’t be more exciting to be a part of what we are doing. I can only imagine where we are going to be 10 years from now. That’s something I hope everyone sees. It’s going to be a wild ride hear in the next 10 years.”