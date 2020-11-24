The college basketball season is just getting started but, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic is already creating havoc for Utah Valley.
A report from Matt Norlander, CBS Sports college basketball reporter, said that sources have told him that the Wolverine men’s basketball team is on a “COVID halt” and thus will not play at Stanford on Wednesday night.
Another men’s basketball team hits the pause button: Utah Valley is on a COVID halt, a source tells CBS Sports. This means its game at Stanford tomorrow is off.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 24, 2020
UVU officially confirmed that the game against Stanford was canceled, which also likely means that UVU’s game at BYU on Saturday is in jeopardy of at least being postponed although no official word on that game has been announced.
The status for the Wolverine women’s basketball team was confirmed on Monday, however, when its season-opener at Utah that was slated for Saturday was canceled.
According to the press release from UVU, the cancellation is “due to a positive COVID-19 case causing a pause of basketball activities for the Utah program.”
It also said the Wolverine women’s team is exploring the possibility of replacing the home game on Saturday.
Updates and more information can be found at Heraldextra.com or GoUVU.com.