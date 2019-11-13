COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Blake Frischknecht scored his nation-leading seventh game-winner while Luis Garza and Leo Fuchs also scored and Utah Valley University shut out Kansas City, 3-0, to advance at the 2019 WAC Men's Soccer Tournament. The Wolverines (12-6-1) will now face host Air Force on at 6 p.m. Friday with a berth in Sunday's title game on the line.
"Tonight was fun. After we settled into the match, we were very good on the ball, and created a number of dangerous opportunities," UVU head coach Greg Maas said. "We were locked down defensively, our goals came from positive play in the midfield, and our movement and finishing up top was timely. We'll enjoy this tonight, and then prepare for an exciting semifinal on Friday against Air Force."
Frischknecht's goal — on a penalty kick in the 31st minute — was his 13th of the season and ties him for the WAC lead with Air Force's Tristan Trager.
Utah Valley held to that one-nil advantage until some Garza magic in the 76th minute. Aaron Nixon took an Alec Felix pass and flicked it to Garza, who chipped it over the head of the keeper and into the top right corner for a big insurance goal.
Fuchs put the game away in the 88th minute with his second goal of the season. Becca Rice played the ball forward to Zahir Vazquez, who took it into the box and crossed it towards the back post for Fuchs, who found it right in front the goal and poked it in for the three-nil lead.
Mitch Jensen had four saves to earn the clean sheet, his fifth of the season. Utah Valley finished with 21 shots, six on goal, while the Roos (6-11-0) had 13 shots, four on frame.
Air Force, the No. 3 seed, defeated Houston Baptist, 3-2, earlier in the day to advance. CSU Bakersfield scored late to defeat San Jose State, 1-0, in Wednesday's first game and will face top seed Seattle U on at 3 p.m. Friday.
Friday's contest between the Wolverines and the Falcons will be the first time the teams have met in the WAC Tournament. It will be a rematch of last Saturday's regular season finale, a 4-1 Utah Valley win on Senior Day at Clyde Field in Orem.