Utah Valley University won its sixth straight season-opener with a 1-0 win over Cal Poly in front of 3,488 fans on Friday night at Clyde Field. Blake Frischknecht's second-half goal produced the game-winner in the 69th minute of the match.
The Wolverines (1-0-0) improved to 6-0-0 in season-opening contests, dating back to the program's inception in 2014. UVU is also a perfect 6-0-0 in home openers during that stretch.
"Season openers on Clyde Field are always exciting, and the energy from our 12th Wolverines in The Den is truly magical," UVU head coach Greg Maas said. "The work our boys put in this week on the training grounds was fantastic, and our entire team will enjoy this result tonight. Tomorrow, we begin preparations for two very difficult matches on the road at Northridge and Fullerton."
The game was scoreless until Frischknecht and Luis Vargas combined on a give-and-go just outside the 18. Frischknecht fed Vargas and got it right back and after settling the ball, fired a shot into the upper right 90 for the game-winner.
Utah Valley and Cal Poly each finished with 11 shots on the night, but the Wolverines did not allow a shot on goal from the Mustangs behind a back line that included Aaron Caprio, who made his return following a season-ending injury in last year's opener. Mitch Jensen was also back in goal and picked up a clean sheet after missing the previous two seasons due to injury. The Wolverines finished with four shots on frame.
Utah Valley heads to Southern California next week to face CSUN (Friday, Sept. 6) and Cal State Fullerton (Sunday, Sept. 8). They'll return to Clyde Field on Friday, Sept. 13 against Canisius.
UVU women 1, Cal Poly 0
Julianna Carter fired a shot into the back of the net in the 38th minute to lead Utah Valley to a shutout win over Cal Poly in the team's home opener at Clyde Field on Friday evening.
The win pushes UVU's record to 1-2-0 on the season while Cal Poly falls to 0-2-1.
"What a fantastic environment," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "The crowd came out and we're thrilled to have their support. Obviously a shutout for Allie and our defense is big. Julianna had a great goal in the first half and Breanna sealed it for us late in the second. Ironically, not our best performance but we'll take the result."
Carter got the Wolverines on the scoreboard in the 38th minute after Amanda Mangelson punched the ball forward into the box to Carter. Carter then put a shot on goal that rebounded off the Cal Poly keeper and back to Carter who then fired the ball into the back of the net to give the Wolverines the 1-0 lead.
Breanna DeWaal helped secure the match in the 88th minute as she received a pass from Amber Tripp on the right side of the field and kicked a ball through a pair of Cal Poly defenders for the score. Tripp earned the assist on the score.
Utah Valley out-shot Cal Poly 12-4, including a 5-2 advantage on goal. The Wolverines had five corner kicks to Cal Poly's two.
Allie Jara picked up the shutout in goal for the Wolverines, playing 90 minutes with a pair of saves. Carter and Heather Stainbrook led UVU with three shots apiece All of Carter's shots were on frame while Stainbrook registered one shot on net. DeWaal and Tripp each had two shots, while Hannah Bruce and Amanda Mengelson each had one. Jessica Johnson led Cal Poly with two shots.
Utah Valley will continue play at home on Monday against Cal State Fullerton. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. MT. The match will be broadcast live on the WAC Digital Network, UVU's YouTube channel, and the KSL TV app.