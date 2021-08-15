Breanna Eves and Julianna Carter each fired shots into the back of the net to lead Utah Valley to a 2-1 win over Southern Utah in an exhibition match on Saturday afternoon at Thunderbird Soccer Field in Cedar City.
"There were plenty of good sequences created today but there was also plenty of themes that we have identified that still need fine tuning," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "Our quality in the final third is lacking at the moment. We will teach and learn this week to prepare for Arizona."
The Wolverines got on the scoreboard just 3:48 into the game as Sadie Brockbank assisted Eves on a score in the fourth minute to give Utah Valley an early 1-0 lead.
Southern Utah scored the equalizer as Hailey Hamataka scored to even the score up at 1-1 in the 24th minute.
Carter scored what would prove to be the game winner in the 53rd minute. The goal was assisted by both Heather Stainbrook and Grace Beeston.
Utah Valley outshot Southern Utah 28-7 on the day, including a 9-4 advantage on goal. Carter led UVU with two shots, including one on frame. Stainbrook, Eves, Nicole Ray, London Miller, Amber Tripp, Layla Lopez, and Ashley Hughes each had one shot. UVU had five corner kicks to SUU's three.
Brooklyn Nielsen led UVU in the box, playing all 90 minutes with three saves.
Earlier in the week, the Wolverines were picked to win the West Division of the Western Athletic Conference and sophomore defender Jenna Shepherd was chosen as the preseason defensive player of the year.
Utah Valley will now officially open the 2021 season at home on Friday, Aug. 20 against Pac-12 foe Arizona. Kickoff at Clyde Field is set for 7 p.m.
UVU picks Shyandrea Glass as new associate AD
Utah Valley University athletic director Dr. Jared Sumsion has announced the hiring of Shyandrea Glass as the department's Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Academic Services, Diversity & Inclusion.
"We are thrilled to welcome Shy to the Wolverine family," said Sumsion. "She has a clear vision and is committed to success of our student-athletes. "Shy's experience in the areas of leadership, academics, student-athlete development, and inclusion will greatly benefit our department. Her personality is warm, welcoming, and engaging. Shy has already made a tremendous impact on our student-athletes and staff."
Glass joins Utah Valley after working as the Assistant Athletic Director for Academics at Jackson State University in Mississippi. Glass spent six years at Jackson State, initially working as an academic counselor in 2015 before working her way to Coordinator of Student-Athlete Support Services, Assistant Athletic Director of Student-Athlete Support Services, and then her most recent position as the Assistant Athletic Director for Academics.
"I am honored and excited to join Athletic Director, Dr. Jared Sumsion, and the UVU Wolverine family," said Glass. "I look forward to working with the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and campus partners to bring awareness to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and to continue ensuring that our student-athletes are prepared for life after college."
At JSU, Glass developed effective academic programming and related support services which promoted and facilitated academic success and progress of student-athletes toward their degree completion. She planned and executed life skills events for Jackson State's 300 student-athletes, and most recently oversaw and monitored the academic progress of football, men's basketball, and baseball at JSU.
Glass earned her Bachelor's degree in Mass Communications in 2012 from Alcorn State University. She received a Master's degree in Media and Communications from Arkansas State University in 2014 and then earned a second Master's degree in Sports Administration in 2015 from Belhaven University.